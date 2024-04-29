https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/imfs-georgieva-warns-us-economic-growth-unlikely-to-last-1118178643.html
IMF's Georgieva Warns US Economic Growth 'Unlikely to Last'
IMF's Georgieva Warns US Economic Growth 'Unlikely to Last'
Sputnik International
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday that US economic growth is “unlikely to last.”
2024-04-29T13:43+0000
2024-04-29T13:43+0000
2024-04-29T13:43+0000
americas
kristalina georgieva
imf
joe biden
european union (eu)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100000239_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27bc8670b1aa882c05b3018129104091.jpg
“Our World Economic Outlook shows the global economy converging back to a rather weak trend rate of growth. Yes, the US economy still looks like it’s firing on all cylinders, but that is unlikely to last,” Georgieva said in a keynote address at the annual EU budget conference.President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week paced themselves over the slowing US economy after GDP growth for the first quarter registered a surprising low of 1.6% year-on-year versus the Wall Street's forecast of 2.5%.Coming in at less than half of the previous quarter's 3.4% annual growth and marking the slowest quarterly growth in nearly two years, the data reported by the Commerce Department seemed to validate fears that inflation was getting the better of growth again.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/eu-falls-behind-china-us-in-economic-competition-following-monumental-mistakes---iea-chief-1117935907.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100000239_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c654b914598612dc6b7b2b4428616de3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us economic growth, imf managing director kristalina georgieva, us economy
us economic growth, imf managing director kristalina georgieva, us economy
IMF's Georgieva Warns US Economic Growth 'Unlikely to Last'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Monday that US economic growth is “unlikely to last.”
“Our World Economic Outlook shows the global economy converging back to a rather weak trend rate of growth. Yes, the US economy still looks like it’s firing on all cylinders, but that is unlikely to last,” Georgieva said in a keynote address at the annual EU budget conference.
President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week paced themselves over the slowing US economy
after GDP growth for the first quarter registered a surprising low of 1.6% year-on-year versus the Wall Street's forecast of 2.5%.
Coming in at less than half of the previous quarter's 3.4% annual growth and marking the slowest quarterly growth in nearly two years, the data reported by the Commerce Department seemed to validate fears that inflation was getting the better of growth again.