International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/nato-says-not-expecting-agreement-on-ukraines-membership-at-washington-summit-in-july-1118177312.html
Agreement on Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Expected at Washington Summit in July - Stoltenberg
Agreement on Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Expected at Washington Summit in July - Stoltenberg
Sputnik International
An agreement on Ukraine's membership in NATO is not expected at the alliance's summit in Washington this summer, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
2024-04-29T12:31+0000
2024-04-29T12:50+0000
world
ukraine
washington
volodymyr zelensky
jens stoltenberg
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111466835_0:16:3392:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_36892a444aaf96190387f0f92ec18edc.jpg
"Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and therefore I am working hard to ensure that Ukraine will become a member of this alliance. To have that decision, we need all allies to agree, we need consensus, we do not need a majority but actually 32 allies to agree. I do not except that we will have that agreement by the summit in July," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.NATO countries should consider transferring weapons to Ukraine as a priority, Jens Stoltenberg said.Serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield for months, the alliance head said.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in Kiev on an unannounced visit and will give a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, alliance spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraine-will-never-get-nato-membership-only-us-support-as-anti-russian-hedgehog-1112393903.html
ukraine
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111466835_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b72ed1ac9ae25c2e32b1062f6c66961.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's membership, membership in nato, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg
ukraine's membership, membership in nato, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg

Agreement on Ukraine's NATO Membership Not Expected at Washington Summit in July - Stoltenberg

12:31 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 29.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexei Vetvitsky / Go to the mediabankNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexei Vetvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An agreement on Ukraine's membership in NATO is not expected at the alliance's summit in Washington this summer, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and therefore I am working hard to ensure that Ukraine will become a member of this alliance. To have that decision, we need all allies to agree, we need consensus, we do not need a majority but actually 32 allies to agree. I do not except that we will have that agreement by the summit in July," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
NATO countries should consider transferring weapons to Ukraine as a priority, Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I have been clear that if allies face a choice between meeting NATO capability targets or supporting Ukraine, they should support Ukraine and put plans in place to refill their stockpiles," Stoltenberg said.

Serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield for months, the alliance head said.
"The US was unable to agree at a package and European allies have been unable to deliver ammunition at the scale we promised. Ukraine has been outgunned for months," he added.
NATO flag fluttering in the wind in the arcades of the Cinquantenaire in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2023
Analysis
Ukraine Will Never Get NATO Membership, Only US Support as 'Anti-Russian Hedgehog'
4 August 2023, 16:38 GMT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in Kiev on an unannounced visit and will give a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, alliance spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah said on Monday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала