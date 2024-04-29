https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/scottish-first-minister-yousaf-says-steps-down-without-waiting-for-no-confidence-vote-1118174602.html

Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote

First Minister of Scotland and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Humza Yousaf announced on Monday his resignation, without waiting for the opposition to hold a vote of no confidence in him.

"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf told reporters, as broadcast by Sky News. Last week, the SNP has lost its majority in the parliament after Yousaf announced the end of his coalition agreement with the Scottish Green Party over a clash over climate change policies. Following this announcement, several opposition parties announced their intention to put forward a vote of no confidence in Yousaf.

