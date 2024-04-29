International
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote
First Minister of Scotland and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Humza Yousaf announced on Monday his resignation, without waiting for the opposition to hold a vote of no confidence in him.
"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf told reporters, as broadcast by Sky News. Last week, the SNP has lost its majority in the parliament after Yousaf announced the end of his coalition agreement with the Scottish Green Party over a clash over climate change policies. Following this announcement, several opposition parties announced their intention to put forward a vote of no confidence in Yousaf.
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote

11:30 GMT 29.04.2024
Newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf signs the nomination form to become First Minister for Scotland at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Minister of Scotland and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Humza Yousaf announced on Monday his resignation, without waiting for the opposition to hold a vote of no confidence in him.
"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf told reporters, as broadcast by Sky News.
Last week, the SNP has lost its majority in the parliament after Yousaf announced the end of his coalition agreement with the Scottish Green Party over a clash over climate change policies. Following this announcement, several opposition parties announced their intention to put forward a vote of no confidence in Yousaf.
