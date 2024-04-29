https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/scottish-first-minister-yousaf-says-steps-down-without-waiting-for-no-confidence-vote-1118174602.html
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote
Sputnik International
First Minister of Scotland and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Humza Yousaf announced on Monday his resignation, without waiting for the opposition to hold a vote of no confidence in him.
2024-04-29T11:30+0000
2024-04-29T11:30+0000
2024-04-29T11:30+0000
world
humza yousaf
scotland
scottish nationalist party (snp)
scottish national party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108874646_0:0:2819:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8815a8595e2c50c969cae6779b191fcb.jpg
"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf told reporters, as broadcast by Sky News. Last week, the SNP has lost its majority in the parliament after Yousaf announced the end of his coalition agreement with the Scottish Green Party over a clash over climate change policies. Following this announcement, several opposition parties announced their intention to put forward a vote of no confidence in Yousaf.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/new-snp-leader-to-be-finally-crowned-after-heated-battle-1108818456.html
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108874646_63:0:2792:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b768ad878107990c1027229b10e30b36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
first minister of scotland, scottish national part, humza yousaf
first minister of scotland, scottish national part, humza yousaf
Scottish First Minister Yousaf Says Steps Down Without Waiting for No Confidence Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Minister of Scotland and head of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Humza Yousaf announced on Monday his resignation, without waiting for the opposition to hold a vote of no confidence in him.
"I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary
of my intention to stand down as party leader and asked that she commence a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf told reporters, as broadcast by Sky News.
Last week, the SNP has lost its majority in the parliament after Yousaf announced the end of his coalition agreement with the Scottish Green Party over a clash over climate change policies. Following this announcement, several opposition parties announced their intention to put forward a vote of no confidence in Yousaf.