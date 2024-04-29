https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/uk-conservative-lawmakers-may-try-to-oust-sunak-after-local-elections---reports-1118168295.html
UK Conservative Lawmakers May Try to Oust Sunak After Local Elections - Reports
Some members of the UK Conservative Party have developed a plan to destabilize or remove Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after local elections on May 2, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
Sunak will face a challenge to his leadership if the Conservatives suffer heavy losses in the elections, the report noted. Among those lawmakers who want to remove Sunak, there are diehard supporters of the former UK prime ministers, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss, the report said on Sunday. On Thursday, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said that trying to remove Sunak would be a "catastrophic idea," the newspaper reported.
united kingdom (uk)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some members of the UK Conservative Party have developed a plan to destabilize or remove Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after local elections on May 2, the Financial Times newspaper reported.
Sunak will face a challenge to his leadership if the Conservatives suffer heavy losses in the elections, the report noted. Among those lawmakers who want to remove Sunak, there are diehard supporters of the former UK prime ministers, Boris Johnson
, and Liz Truss
, the report said on Sunday.
"The polls and focus groups that have gone round show that nothing Rishi does matters… People just don’t like the guy," a lawmaker was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
On Thursday, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said that trying to remove Sunak would be a "catastrophic idea," the newspaper reported.