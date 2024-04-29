https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/ukmto-reports-attack-on-ship-in-red-sea-off-yemens-mocha-1118177470.html
UKMTO Reports Attack on Ship in Red Sea Off Yemen's Mocha
The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of an attack on a commercial ship in the Red Sea off the Yemeni city of Mocha (Al Mukha).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it had received a report of an attack on a commercial ship in the Red Sea off the Yemeni city of Mocha (Al Mukha).
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 54NM northwest of Al Mukha, Yemen," UKMTO said in a statement.
An explosion has occurred in close proximity to a commercial vessel, the statement read. The vessel and its crew have been reported safe, according to the statement.
An investigation into the attack has been launched, UKMTO said.
Media reported, citing UK maritime security company Ambrey, that a Malta-flagged container ship had been targeted on its way from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah.
Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels
in the region for months, in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.