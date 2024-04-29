US Found 5 Israeli Units Responsible for Gross Human Rights Violations - State Dept.

International
The United States has found that five Israeli units are implicated in gross human rights violations predating the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, US State Department deputy principal spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
"We found five Israeli units responsible for individual incidents of gross violations of human rights. All of these were incidents much before October 7 and none took place in Gaza," Patel said during a press briefing. Four of the identified units had successfully addressed and remedied the violations, Patel added.Earlier this week, the Axios news website reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would announce sanctions against Israel's Netzah Yehuda battalion within days. The sanctions would be related to incidents in the West Bank prior to Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Netzah Yehuda is reportedly made up of young, radical Jewish settlers who have not been accepted into other IDF units.Later, however, ABC News reported that the Biden administration has decided against cutting off military aid for three military battalions with the Israel Defense Forces, despite determining that they committed "gross human rights violations" against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
18:28 GMT 29.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mandel Ngan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has found that five Israeli units are implicated in gross human rights violations predating the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, US State Department deputy principal spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
"We found five Israeli units responsible for individual incidents of gross violations of human rights. All of these were incidents much before October 7 and none took place in Gaza," Patel said during a press briefing.
Four of the identified units had successfully addressed and remedied the violations, Patel added.
Israeli soldiers of the Jewish Ultra-Orthodox battalion Netzah Yehuda hold morning prayers as they take part in their annual unit training in the Israeli annexed Golan Heights. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
Analysis
‘Two Birds With One Stone’: Biden Targets Radical IDF Unit With Sanctions to Placate His Voters
22 April, 15:15 GMT
Earlier this week, the Axios news website reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would announce sanctions against Israel's Netzah Yehuda battalion within days. The sanctions would be related to incidents in the West Bank prior to Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Netzah Yehuda is reportedly made up of young, radical Jewish settlers who have not been accepted into other IDF units.
Later, however, ABC News reported that the Biden administration has decided against cutting off military aid for three military battalions with the Israel Defense Forces, despite determining that they committed "gross human rights violations" against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
