The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers from the Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka using 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers from Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka using 152 mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery.The ministry said the target was detected by UAV operators. According to the Russian MoD, by firing a series of rounds from concealed positions, they leveled an enemy foothold and thwarted the operations of Ukrainian assault groups.
Russia’s 2S3 Akatsiya is a highly capable self-propelled artillery system designed for long-range fire support. It is equipped with a powerful 152 mm cannon, capable of firing various types of ammunition, including high-explosive, illumination, and smoke projectiles.
