https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/watch-russian-akatsiya-self-propelled-artillery-rain-doom-on-ukrainian-positions-1118176154.html

Watch Russian Akatsiya Self-Propelled Artillery Rain Doom on Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Akatsiya Self-Propelled Artillery Rain Doom on Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers from the Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka using 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery.

2024-04-29T12:36+0000

2024-04-29T12:36+0000

2024-04-29T12:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

avdeyevka

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118175110_85:0:1331:701_1920x0_80_0_0_c97aa49d1d577396094253852befa663.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing soldiers from Battlegroup Tsentr destroying a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka using 152 mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery.The ministry said the target was detected by UAV operators. According to the Russian MoD, by firing a series of rounds from concealed positions, they leveled an enemy foothold and thwarted the operations of Ukrainian assault groups.

russia

ukraine

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian soldiers from the Battlegroup Tsentr destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold Sputnik International Russian soldiers from the Battlegroup Tsentr destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold 2024-04-29T12:36+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian akatsiya self-propelled artillery, ukrainian stronghold near avdeyevka