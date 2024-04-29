https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/watch-russian-forces-evacuate-first-us-made-m1-abrams-tank-from-front-line-1118173081.html

Watch Russian Forces Evacuate First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank From Front Line

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing servicemen of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup evacuating the first American M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area of Donbass.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuating the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.In March, it was reported that servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr had destroyed another Abrams tank in the Avdeyevka section of the front line. Now, fighters from Battlegroup Tsentr have successfully evacuated the tank from the front. Soon it will be displayed at an exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. It will probably be of better use as a trophy exhibit than fighting on the battlefield, serving as reminder for everyone of Russia's military might and prowess.

