https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/watch-russian-forces-evacuate-first-us-made-m1-abrams-tank-from-front-line-1118173081.html
Watch Russian Forces Evacuate First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank From Front Line
Watch Russian Forces Evacuate First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank From Front Line
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing servicemen of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup evacuating the first American M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area of Donbass.
2024-04-29T10:20+0000
2024-04-29T10:20+0000
2024-04-29T10:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
m1a2 abrams
abrams tanks
m1 abrams tank
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118172923_0:43:483:315_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9fdfcc0a1c2cb48645a600aef470e8.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuating the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.In March, it was reported that servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr had destroyed another Abrams tank in the Avdeyevka section of the front line. Now, fighters from Battlegroup Tsentr have successfully evacuated the tank from the front. Soon it will be displayed at an exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. It will probably be of better use as a trophy exhibit than fighting on the battlefield, serving as reminder for everyone of Russia's military might and prowess.
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118172923_4:0:480:357_1920x0_80_0_0_e1352ed4bc5f7b56de14cb3604915f13.jpg
Russian troops have evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line near Avdeyevka
Sputnik International
Russian troops have evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line near Avdeyevka
2024-04-29T10:20+0000
true
PT0M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, us-made m1 abrams, first american m1 abrams tank
russian defense ministry, us-made m1 abrams, first american m1 abrams tank
Watch Russian Forces Evacuate First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank From Front Line
10:20 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 29.04.2024)
In September 2023, the US confirmed that Abrams tanks had begun to arrive in Ukraine. In total, the Biden administration promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuating the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.
In March, it was reported that servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr had destroyed another Abrams tank in the Avdeyevka section of the front line. Now, fighters from Battlegroup Tsentr have successfully evacuated the tank from the front.
Soon it will be displayed at an exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. It will probably be of better use as a trophy exhibit than fighting on the battlefield, serving as reminder for everyone of Russia's military might and prowess.