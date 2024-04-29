https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/watch-russian-fpv-drones-hammer-ukrainian-positions-1118173565.html
Watch Russian FPV Drones Hammer Ukrainian Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian servicemen from Battlegroup Tsentr operating FPV drones, destroying Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian servicemen from Battlegroup Tsentr operating FPV drones, destroying Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.One video shows the work of drone operators in the Semyonovka area, while another shows the work of drone operators in the vicinity of Spornoye.Footage from the cameras installed directly on the drones shows how they approach the positions of Ukrainian troops. It also shows drones hitting their targets, as recorded by UAVs nearby.
The Russian Armed Forces use kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones or loitering munitions, in their modern warfare arsenal. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are designed to locate and destroy high-value targets, such as enemy armored vehicles, infrastructure, and troop concentrations.
