Watch Russian FPV Drones Hammer Ukrainian Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian servicemen from Battlegroup Tsentr operating FPV drones, destroying Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.

2024-04-29T17:39+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian servicemen from Battlegroup Tsentr operating FPV drones, destroying Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.One video shows the work of drone operators in the Semyonovka area, while another shows the work of drone operators in the vicinity of Spornoye.Footage from the cameras installed directly on the drones shows how they approach the positions of Ukrainian troops. It also shows drones hitting their targets, as recorded by UAVs nearby.

