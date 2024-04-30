https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/blinken-in-saudi-arabia-russian-military-scores-major-advance-in-the-donbass-1118183590.html
Blinken in Saudi Arabia, Russian Military Scores Major Advance in the Donbass
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance east of Donetsk.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance east of Donetsk.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystSaid Arikat - Professor at American University and JournalistEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor at The CradleGarland Nixon - Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical HourRachel kicked off the new week by hosting Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region.Said Arikat would then join the show to discuss the nationwide student protests that have grown exponentially over the last few weeks.In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Esteban Carrillo about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Garland Nixon, who discussed the previously sacked "disinformation tsar's" new role at a non-profit combating 'disinformation'.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance east of Donetsk.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Said Arikat - Professor at American University and Journalist
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor at The Cradle
Garland Nixon - Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Rachel kicked off the new week by hosting Mark Sleboda for a discussion on the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region.
Said Arikat would then join the show to discuss the nationwide student protests that have grown exponentially over the last few weeks.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Esteban Carrillo about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip.
Lastly, Rachel was joined by Garland Nixon, who discussed the previously sacked "disinformation tsar's" new role at a non-profit combating 'disinformation'.