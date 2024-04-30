https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/college-protests-ignite-deep-divide-over-free-speech-1118181138.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.

2024-04-30T04:34+0000

2024-04-30T04:34+0000

2024-04-30T10:51+0000

Autry Pruitt - Chairman of New Journey PACDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerScott Stantis - CartoonistJamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety OfficialThe show begins with Autry Pruitt, Chairman of New Journey PAC, discussing the implications of Trump's immunity claim and the recent developments in the hush money testimony.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examines the recent wave of arrests during US protests for Palestine across major universities.The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the debate over the definitions between anti-Zionism versus anti-Semitism and the long-term impacts on careers for student protestors.The show closes with Former Transportation Safety Official Jamie Finch addressing the ongoing financial crisis at Southwest Airlines, attributing significant challenges to issues with Boeing aircraft.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

