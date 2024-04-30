https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/college-protests-ignite-deep-divide-over-free-speech-1118181138.html
College Protests Ignite Deep Divide Over Free Speech
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.
2024-04-30T04:34+0000
2024-04-30T04:34+0000
2024-04-30T10:51+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
scotus
january 6
palestine
protest
southwest airlines
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118180935_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_705923fa0c85f937c780df320f7307b5.jpg
Sputnik International
Autry Pruitt - Chairman of New Journey PAC
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist
Jamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety Official
The show begins with Autry Pruitt, Chairman of New Journey PAC, discussing the implications of Trump's immunity claim and the recent developments in the hush money testimony.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examines the recent wave of arrests during US protests for Palestine across major universities.
The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the debate over the definitions between anti-Zionism versus anti-Semitism and the long-term impacts on careers for student protestors.
The show closes with Former Transportation Safety Official Jamie Finch addressing the ongoing financial crisis at Southwest Airlines, attributing significant challenges to issues with Boeing aircraft.
palestine
04:34 GMT 30.04.2024 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 30.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.
Autry Pruitt - Chairman of New Journey PAC
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist
Jamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety Official
The show begins with Autry Pruitt, Chairman of New Journey PAC, discussing the implications of Trump's immunity claim and the recent developments in the hush money testimony.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examines the recent wave of arrests during US protests for Palestine across major universities.
The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the debate over the definitions between anti-Zionism versus anti-Semitism and the long-term impacts on careers for student protestors.
The show closes with Former Transportation Safety Official Jamie Finch addressing the ongoing financial crisis at Southwest Airlines, attributing significant challenges to issues with Boeing aircraft.
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM