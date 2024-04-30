International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
College Protests Ignite Deep Divide Over Free Speech
College Protests Ignite Deep Divide Over Free Speech
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.
College Protests Ignite Deep Divide Over Free Speech
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.
Autry Pruitt - Chairman of New Journey PACDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerScott Stantis - CartoonistJamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety OfficialThe show begins with Autry Pruitt, Chairman of New Journey PAC, discussing the implications of Trump's immunity claim and the recent developments in the hush money testimony.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examines the recent wave of arrests during US protests for Palestine across major universities.The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the debate over the definitions between anti-Zionism versus anti-Semitism and the long-term impacts on careers for student protestors.The show closes with Former Transportation Safety Official Jamie Finch addressing the ongoing financial crisis at Southwest Airlines, attributing significant challenges to issues with Boeing aircraft.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Final Countdown
College Protests Ignite Deep Divide Over Free Speech
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics including the debate over free speech amid the widespread campus protests against the war in Gaza.
Autry Pruitt - Chairman of New Journey PAC
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist
Jamie Finch - Former Transportation Safety Official
The show begins with Autry Pruitt, Chairman of New Journey PAC, discussing the implications of Trump's immunity claim and the recent developments in the hush money testimony.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examines the recent wave of arrests during US protests for Palestine across major universities.
The second hour starts with cartoonist Scott Stantis weighing in on the debate over the definitions between anti-Zionism versus anti-Semitism and the long-term impacts on careers for student protestors.
The show closes with Former Transportation Safety Official Jamie Finch addressing the ongoing financial crisis at Southwest Airlines, attributing significant challenges to issues with Boeing aircraft.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
