Gaza Ceasefire Talks, US Student Protesters Arrested

The fashion police should have stormed the White House Correspondents dinner.

2024-04-30T04:54+0000

2024-04-30T04:54+0000

2024-04-30T11:42+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss American intelligence writing off the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Alexei Navalny’s death, why Ukraine is retreating from the Donetsk People's Republic and what Russian movements the summer might bring, talks of how to “Trump-proof” aid to Ukraine, whether there really is hope of another ceasefire in Gaza, rumors that the International Criminal Court might issue arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, and why the State Department has such trouble applying its own laws on human rights and weapons restrictions.Political analyst and spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses the continued expansion of university pro-Palestine encampments across the United States, what disruptions to expect at graduation ceremonies, further polling upsets for President Joe Biden as November nears, pessimism about the economy across a supermajority of Americans, and House Speaker Mike Johnson's fantasies about party unity.Jane Turner discusses the settlement the Department of Justice was ordered to pay to the victims of Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for US Women’s Gymnastics. They talk about why sex crimes aren’t treated seriously, how taking these cases on is tacitly discouraged, how the FBI decides what crimes it will focus on or ignore, and if more transparency or reform within the bureau could solve these deep issues.The Misfits also discuss another headache for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, shrinking Crocs, more investigations into driver-assistance programs, and uppity nuns.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

