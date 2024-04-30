https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/iraq-signs-contract-with-us-to-buy-21-multipurpose-helicopters---spokesman-1118185211.html
Iraq has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 21 Bell 412 and Bell 407 multipurpose helicopters, with another 20 helicopters to be received as aid.
The contract was inked during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to Washington earlier in April, the spokesman told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Monday. Iraq and US have also agreed on a new flexible mechanism for paying for these supplies in installments. Earlier in April, the US Department of State approved a potential deal worth about $140 million to train Iraqi armed forces to maintain their fleet of US-made C-172 and AC-208 light aircraft, the Pentagon said.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Iraq has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 21 Bell 412 and Bell 407 multipurpose helicopters, with another 20 helicopters to be received as aid, a spokesman for the Iraqi security forces, Maj. Gen. Tahseen al-Khafaji, said.
The contract was inked during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to Washington earlier in April, the spokesman told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Monday.
"Iraq contracted through this visit 12 Bell 412 Multi-purpose aircraft, as well as 9 Bell 407 aircraft," al-Khafaji was quoted as saying, adding that the US "also provided aid to Iraq with 15 Bell 505 training aircraft and 5 Bell 412 aircraft."
Iraq and US have also agreed on a new flexible mechanism for paying for these supplies in installments.
Earlier in April, the US Department of State approved a potential deal worth about $140 million to train Iraqi armed forces to maintain their fleet of US-made C-172 and AC-208 light aircraft, the Pentagon said.