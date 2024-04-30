https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/iraq-signs-contract-with-us-to-buy-21-multipurpose-helicopters---spokesman-1118185211.html

Iraq Signs Contract With US to Buy 21 Multipurpose Helicopters - Spokesman

Iraq has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 21 Bell 412 and Bell 407 multipurpose helicopters, with another 20 helicopters to be received as aid.

The contract was inked during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to Washington earlier in April, the spokesman told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Monday. Iraq and US have also agreed on a new flexible mechanism for paying for these supplies in installments. Earlier in April, the US Department of State approved a potential deal worth about $140 million to train Iraqi armed forces to maintain their fleet of US-made C-172 and AC-208 light aircraft, the Pentagon said.

