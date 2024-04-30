Photos: Russia Presents First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank Destroyed in Special Op Zone

Recently, servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tankfrom the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on May 1 an exhibition of captured equipment will be opened in front of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill, featuring, among others, Marder and Bradley IFVs as well as Leopard tanks for a whole month.The Abrams is armed with a 105 mm M68A1 rifled gun or a 120 mm M256 (Rheinmetall Rh-120) smoothbore gun. Its weight is 54-66.8 tons, depending on modification and configuration.Take a look at this captured US-made Abrams tank evacuated from the front line in Sputnik's gallery:
In September 2023, the US confirmed that Abrams tanks had begun arriving in Ukraine. In total, the Biden administration promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks.
Take a look at this captured US-made Abrams tank evacuated from the front line in Sputnik's gallery: