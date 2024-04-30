International
Photos: Russia Presents First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank Destroyed in Special Op Zone
Photos: Russia Presents First US-Made M1 Abrams Tank Destroyed in Special Op Zone
Recently, servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.
Recently, servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tank from the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on May 1 an exhibition of captured equipment will be opened in front of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill, featuring, among others, Marder and Bradley IFVs as well as Leopard tanks for a whole month.The Abrams is armed with a 105 mm M68A1 rifled gun or a 120 mm M256 (Rheinmetall Rh-120) smoothbore gun. Its weight is 54-66.8 tons, depending on modification and configuration.Take a look at this captured US-made Abrams tank evacuated from the front line in Sputnik's gallery:
09:55 GMT 30.04.2024
In September 2023, the US confirmed that Abrams tanks had begun arriving in Ukraine. In total, the Biden administration promised to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks.
Recently, servicemen from Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr evacuated the first US-made M1 Abrams tankfrom the front line in the Avdeyevka area in Donbass.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on May 1 an exhibition of captured equipment will be opened in front of the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill, featuring, among others, Marder and Bradley IFVs as well as Leopard tanks for a whole month.
The Abrams is armed with a 105 mm M68A1 rifled gun or a 120 mm M256 (Rheinmetall Rh-120) smoothbore gun. Its weight is 54-66.8 tons, depending on modification and configuration.
Take a look at this captured US-made Abrams tank evacuated from the front line in Sputnik's gallery:
An M1 Abrams tank destroyed in the special military operation zone

1/7
An M1 Abrams tank destroyed in the special military operation zone

On March 6, the commander of a Russian military unit told Sputnik that the Russian forces had destroyed a US-made Abrams for the first time in the Avdeyevka area during a tank battle.

2/7
On March 6, the commander of a Russian military unit told Sputnik that the Russian forces had destroyed a US-made Abrams for the first time in the Avdeyevka area during a tank battle.

Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces have resulted in the loss of five of Ukraine’s 31 Abrams tanks.

3/7
Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces have resulted in the loss of five of Ukraine’s 31 Abrams tanks.

The tank was destroyed on the Avdeyevka area.

4/7
The tank was destroyed on the Avdeyevka area.

Russian FPV drones helped infantry hit a US-made Abrams tank.

5/7
Russian FPV drones helped infantry hit a US-made Abrams tank.

30 pieces of Ukraine’s Western-provided military equipment captured by Russian forces will be on display in Moscow as of May 1.

6/7
30 pieces of Ukraine’s Western-provided military equipment captured by Russian forces will be on display in Moscow as of May 1.

The destruction of Ukraine's Abrams tanks by Russian forces showcases the country’s powerful anti-tank capabilities and its adeptness at countering advanced Western military equipment.

7/7
The destruction of Ukraine's Abrams tanks by Russian forces showcases the country’s powerful anti-tank capabilities and its adeptness at countering advanced Western military equipment.

