Police Pepper Spray Gaza Protestors Resisting Arrest at University of Austin
Police Pepper Spray Gaza Protestors Resisting Arrest at University of Austin
Law enforcement officers used pepper spray against pro-Palestine protestors at the University of Austin in Texas, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
“They are very aggressive,” one Texan officer of the Department of Public Safety told Sputnik.A Sputnik correspondent had water splashed on her by a protestor, while another protestor knocked her phone out of her hands before stepping on it.Police have been arresting the protestors who built illegal encampments on the university’s campus during the third day of pro-Palestine protests.Numerous pro-Palestine demonstrations have emerged on US college campuses in recent days against the United States military, and financial and diplomatic support for Israel's operation in Gaza, which has resulted in the death of more than 34,000 Palestinians and the wounding of over 77,000 Palestinians. Students are calling for their universities to condemn Israel’s US-backed military campaign in Gaza, to divest from companies linked to Israel and to discontinue study abroad programs at Israeli universities, among other demands.
Police Pepper Spray Gaza Protestors Resisting Arrest at University of Austin

AUSTIN, (Sputnik) - Law enforcement officers used pepper spray against pro-Palestine protestors at the University of Austin in Texas, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
They are very aggressive,” one Texan officer of the Department of Public Safety told Sputnik.
A Sputnik correspondent had water splashed on her by a protestor, while another protestor knocked her phone out of her hands before stepping on it.
Police have been arresting the protestors who built illegal encampments on the university’s campus during the third day of pro-Palestine protests.
Numerous pro-Palestine demonstrations have emerged on US college campuses in recent days against the United States military, and financial and diplomatic support for Israel's operation in Gaza, which has resulted in the death of more than 34,000 Palestinians and the wounding of over 77,000 Palestinians.
Students are calling for their universities to condemn Israel’s US-backed military campaign in Gaza, to divest from companies linked to Israel and to discontinue study abroad programs at Israeli universities, among other demands.
