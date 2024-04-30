https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/russian-military-advances-east-of-donetsk-blinken-warns-china-1118182609.html

Russian Military Advances East of Donetsk, Blinken Warns China

Russian Military Advances East of Donetsk, Blinken Warns China

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Blinken's China visit.

2024-04-30T04:24+0000

2024-04-30T04:24+0000

2024-04-30T10:39+0000

fault lines

us

radio

israel

israel-gaza conflict

china

ufo

ukraine

scotus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118182761_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d6ce251ad7960e8008f384cb2fc0c78b.png

Russian Military Advances East of Donetsk, Blinken Warns China Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Blinken's China visit.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTim Burchett - US Representative for Tennessee's 2nd Congressional DistrictCarl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel podcastRobert Fantina - Author, Journalist, and ActivistRory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster, Former Congressional StafferThe show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discusses the recent statement from a US intelligence official suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not order the death of opposition leader Navalny, and Russian advances on East Donetsk.The second hour starts with U.S. Representative (R-TN) Tim Burchett delves into the ongoing congressional investigation into UFOs.Then, Host of Silk and Steel podcast Carl Zha talks about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, alongside allegations of China's attempts to influence forthcoming elections.Author and journalist Robert Fantina addresses the increasing momentum of student protests for Palestine across university campuses.The show closes with Rory Riley Topping analyzing the Supreme Court's hearing on former President Trump's claims of immunity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

blinken in china, who wins in ukraine, will russia capture ukraine, why is ukraine losing, war in ukraine updates, student protests against israel