Russian Military Advances East of Donetsk, Blinken Warns China
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Blinken's China visit.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTim Burchett - US Representative for Tennessee's 2nd Congressional DistrictCarl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel podcastRobert Fantina - Author, Journalist, and ActivistRory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster, Former Congressional StafferThe show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discusses the recent statement from a US intelligence official suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not order the death of opposition leader Navalny, and Russian advances on East Donetsk.The second hour starts with U.S. Representative (R-TN) Tim Burchett delves into the ongoing congressional investigation into UFOs.Then, Host of Silk and Steel podcast Carl Zha talks about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, alongside allegations of China's attempts to influence forthcoming elections.Author and journalist Robert Fantina addresses the increasing momentum of student protests for Palestine across university campuses.The show closes with Rory Riley Topping analyzing the Supreme Court's hearing on former President Trump's claims of immunity.
Russian Military Advances East of Donetsk, Blinken Warns China
04:24 GMT 30.04.2024 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 30.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Blinken's China visit.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Tim Burchett - US Representative for Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District
Carl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel podcast
Robert Fantina - Author, Journalist, and Activist
Rory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster, Former Congressional Staffer
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discusses the recent statement from a US intelligence official suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not order the death of opposition leader Navalny, and Russian advances on East Donetsk.
The second hour starts with U.S. Representative (R-TN) Tim Burchett delves into the ongoing congressional investigation into UFOs.
Then, Host of Silk and Steel podcast Carl Zha talks about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, alongside allegations of China's attempts to influence forthcoming elections.
Author and journalist Robert Fantina addresses the increasing momentum of student protests for Palestine across university campuses.
The show closes with Rory Riley Topping analyzing the Supreme Court's hearing on former President Trump's claims of immunity.
