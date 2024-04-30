https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/ukraine-seeks-10-year-us-security-agreement-government-crackdown-on-college-protesters-1118184128.html

Ukraine Seeks 10-Year US Security Agreement; Government Crackdown on College Protesters

Ukraine is seeking a 10-year security agreement as its front lines buckle, and leading US Business leaders rebuke the concept as another forever war.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the US government's response to the college protests against the operation in Gaza.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US empire shooting itself in the foot with sanctions against Russia and massive war spending.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine seeking a ten-year security agreement as its front lines buckle and leading US business leaders rebuke the concept as another Forever War.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the possibility of an ICC arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu and increased spying on US citizens.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss China's call for an international investigation on the Nord Stream attack, Ukraine's battlefield woes, and Russia seizing the West's money.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss the potential for the Ukraine conflict to turn into another US-forever war and the death of Europe at the hands of the US empire.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the US election as Joe Biden is falling behind Donald Trump in the polls and the Gaza conflict weighs heavily on the Democrats.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, discusses Asia as China vows to fight Taiwan's Secessionist movements and Tony Blinken threatens the Asian economic giant.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

