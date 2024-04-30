https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/us-losing-footprint-across-africa-as-niger-chad-demand-military-forces-pullouts-1118186233.html

US Losing Footprint Across Africa as Niger, Chad Demand Military Forces Pullouts

The United States is rapidly losing influence across Africa following the announcements of troop withdrawals from Niger and Chad, analysts told Sputnik.

The United States will begin to withdraw its troops from Chad and Niger after the two African countries demanded that the US forces leave. There are around 1,100 US personnel in Niger and about 100 in Chad. These developments were not isolated events but had a profound wider significance that was recognized across the continent, said Tunde Osazua, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace human rights project. These latest developments served to accelerate an already strong trend eroding US standing across Africa as exemplified by the declining US footprint across the continent, he said. Osazua added that it was crucial to recognize that the United States, through its interventions and actions, had played a significant role in fueling instability in the region.The conditions sustained by neo-colonialism in Africa rendered it increasingly untenable for the United States to maintain its traditional relationships with the continent, he said. "As the grip of neocolonialism weakens, the US finds itself in a state of desperation, grappling with the loss of influence and relevance in the region," Osazua said. African Countries Shifting From US Influence The consequences of African countries shifting away from US influence were likely to be multifaceted and would unfold over time, he said. Campaign to End the Moroccan Occupation of the Western Shara Co-Coordinator Bill Fletcher agreed that the latest developments in Chad and Niger had far wider implications across Africa. According to former vice president of the Eurasia Group and retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen the developments in Chad were yet another indication of the waning influence of the United States in Africa. However, Rasmussen cautioned that it would be some time before any real US withdrawal of forces from Chad could be confirmed. Nevertheless, it was already clear that the influence of the United States and the West in general was diminishing across Africa, he said.

