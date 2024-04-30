https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/watch-us-made-m88a1-arv-arrive-at-exhibition-of-captured-western-military-hardware-in-moscow-1118193281.html
Watch US-Made M88A1 ARV Arrive at Exhibition of Captured Western Military Hardware in Moscow
Watch US-Made M88A1 ARV Arrive at Exhibition of Captured Western Military Hardware in Moscow
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a US M88A1 armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) arriving at the exhibition of NATO trophy weapons from the conflict zone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a US-made M88A1 armored recovery vehicle (ARV) arriving at an exhibition of captured NATO weapons taken from the conflict zone.The main purpose of the ARV is to evacuate damaged tanks from the battlefield – but it appeared to fail at evacuating itself from the front line, since the vehicle was captured by Russian forces near Avdeyevka. The exhibition of captured weapons is being organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, and will open its doors tomorrow, May 1.Some 30 pieces of Ukraine’s Western-provided military equipment captured by Russian forces will be on display in Moscow.
US-made M88A1 tank has arrived at the exhibition of captured Western military hardware in Moscow
US-made M88A1 tank has arrived at the exhibition of captured Western military hardware in Moscow
The US M88A1 Hercules is a heavy recovery vehicle designed to support main battle tanks like the M1 Abrams. It is specifically engineered to recover, repair, and redeploy damaged or disabled tanks on the battlefield.
