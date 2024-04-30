https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/western-media-spread-fake-report-about-use-of-n-korean-missile-in-kharkov---un-source-1118184626.html

Western Media Spread Fake Report About Use of N. Korean Missile in Kharkov - UN Source

Western Media Spread Fake Report About Use of N. Korean Missile in Kharkov - UN Source

Sputnik International

Western media outlets are disseminating a fake report claiming that Russia used a North Korean -made missile to strike a target in Kharkov, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.

2024-04-30T04:49+0000

2024-04-30T04:49+0000

2024-04-30T04:49+0000

world

russia

un security council (unsc)

reuters

ukraine

kharkov

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112254725_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4e1420983a2683b9f031df5683d53fa7.jpg

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that some three experts allegedly provided a report to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee with a conclusion that the debris from a missile found at the site of a January 2 strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov belongs to a North Korea Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile. The fake document described by Reuters was written by a group of specialists who went to Ukraine on the invitation of the government and wrote what the Ukrainian puppet authorities told them, the source said. The Ukrainian mission to the United Nations organized the trip for the specialists, who made their conclusion based on the alleged similarity of the missile remains they saw in Kharkov with those that can be seen at military parades in North Korea. Russia has repeatedly dismissed media reports and US claims that Moscow is using North Korean missiles to attack targets in Ukraine. The United States has not provided to date any evidence supporting its claims.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230129/north-korea-again-denies-us-claims-about-arms-deliveries-to-russia-says-nk-foreign-ministry-1106798580.html

russia

ukraine

kharkov

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

report on n. korean missile in kharkov, russia north korea cooperation, north korean made missile in kharkov, ukraine missile, does korea sell missiles to russia, reuters report north korea missiles to russia