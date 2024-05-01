International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/1118204765.html
Rare Archive Photos of May Day Demonstrations in USSR
Rare Archive Photos of May Day Demonstrations in USSR
Sputnik International
Archive photographs of May Day celebrations in the USSR.
2024-05-01T08:06+0000
2024-05-01T08:06+0000
russia
russia
ussr
may day
demonstrations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118207370_0:300:2120:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_fd088b9498683f5874583ca8ab58c9a7.jpg
The International Day of Workers' Solidarity was one of the most important holidays in the former USSR. Traditionally, official rallies, organized street demonstrations, and marches were held in every city of the Soviet Union on that day. Moscow’s iconic Red Square would become a venue for parades to demonstrate the power of the Soviet Union.Sputnik dipped into the archives for some rare photographs showing how May Day was celebrated in the USSR.
russia
ussr
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118207370_0:102:2120:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_3dbfd8c0028b98bbb311028becfee488.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
archive photographs of may day celebrations in the ussr, how was may 1 celebrated in soviet times, watch how may day was celebrated in the ussr, may 1 parades in ussr
archive photographs of may day celebrations in the ussr, how was may 1 celebrated in soviet times, watch how may day was celebrated in the ussr, may 1 parades in ussr

Rare Archive Photos of May Day Demonstrations in USSR

08:06 GMT 01.05.2024
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
May Day, or International Workers’ Day, is a public holiday marked on May 1 every year in many countries around the world. Today, Russia celebrates it as Spring and Labor Day.
The International Day of Workers' Solidarity was one of the most important holidays in the former USSR. Traditionally, official rallies, organized street demonstrations, and marches were held in every city of the Soviet Union on that day. Moscow’s iconic Red Square would become a venue for parades to demonstrate the power of the Soviet Union.
Sputnik dipped into the archives for some rare photographs showing how May Day was celebrated in the USSR.
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank

May Day demonstration in Petrograd. May 1, 1917.

May Day demonstration in Petrograd. May 1, 1917. - Sputnik International
1/18
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank

May Day demonstration in Petrograd. May 1, 1917.

© Sputnik / Georgy Petrusov / Go to the mediabank

Legendary Soviet “Maxim Gorky” aircraft during a May Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, flanked on both sides by Tupolev I-4 fighter jets.

Legendary Soviet “Maxim Gorky” aircraft during a May Day parade on Moscow&#x27;s Red Square, flanked on both sides by Tupolev I-4 fighter jets. - Sputnik International
2/18
© Sputnik / Georgy Petrusov
/
Go to the mediabank

Legendary Soviet “Maxim Gorky” aircraft during a May Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, flanked on both sides by Tupolev I-4 fighter jets.

© Sputnik / Victor Dobronitsky / Go to the mediabank

May Day street rallies in the Russian capital on May 1, 1932.

May Day street rallies in the Russian capital on May 1, 1932. - Sputnik International
3/18
© Sputnik / Victor Dobronitsky
/
Go to the mediabank

May Day street rallies in the Russian capital on May 1, 1932.

© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin / Go to the mediabank

A workers' demonstration at Moscow's Red Square in 1939.

A workers&#x27; demonstration at Moscow&#x27;s Red Square in 1939. - Sputnik International
4/18
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin
/
Go to the mediabank

A workers' demonstration at Moscow's Red Square in 1939.

© Sputnik / Valeriy Shustov / Go to the mediabank

Soviet people attend a May Day demonstration in Moscow.

Soviet people attend a May Day demonstration in Moscow. - Sputnik International
5/18
© Sputnik / Valeriy Shustov
/
Go to the mediabank

Soviet people attend a May Day demonstration in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the mediabank

Amateur talent groups perform on Red Square on International Day of Workers' Solidarity.

Amateur talent groups perform on Red Square on International Day of Workers&#x27; Solidarity. - Sputnik International
6/18
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the mediabank

Amateur talent groups perform on Red Square on International Day of Workers' Solidarity.

© Sputnik / N. Maksimov / Go to the mediabank

People participate in a May Day march on Gorky Street (now Tverskaya Street) in Moscow.

People participate in a May Day march on Gorky Street (now Tverskaya Street) in Moscow. - Sputnik International
7/18
© Sputnik / N. Maksimov
/
Go to the mediabank

People participate in a May Day march on Gorky Street (now Tverskaya Street) in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Vasiliy Fedorchenko / Go to the mediabank

Moscow marks May 1. A festive workers' demonstration on Red Square.

Moscow marks May 1. A festive workers&#x27; demonstration on Red Square. - Sputnik International
8/18
© Sputnik / Vasiliy Fedorchenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Moscow marks May 1. A festive workers' demonstration on Red Square.

© Sputnik / Shjerbakov / Go to the mediabank

Orchestra musicians march on Red Square as part of celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity in Moscow. May 1, 1969.

Orchestra musicians march on Red Square as part of celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity in Moscow. May 1, 1969. - Sputnik International
9/18
© Sputnik / Shjerbakov
/
Go to the mediabank

Orchestra musicians march on Red Square as part of celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity in Moscow. May 1, 1969.

© Sputnik / Yuriy Somov / Go to the mediabank

A column of banner-bearers marching across Red Square on May Day.

A column of banner-bearers marching across Red Square on May Day. - Sputnik International
10/18
© Sputnik / Yuriy Somov
/
Go to the mediabank

A column of banner-bearers marching across Red Square on May Day.

© Sputnik / Mark Gankin / Go to the mediabank

Pilot-cosmonauts, Heroes of the Soviet Union Yuri Gagarin (on the right) and Pavel Popovich on the guest podium during a May Day parade on Red Square in Moscow.

Pilot-cosmonauts, Heroes of the Soviet Union Yuri Gagarin (on the right) and Pavel Popovich on the guest podium during a May Day parade on Red Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International
11/18
© Sputnik / Mark Gankin
/
Go to the mediabank

Pilot-cosmonauts, Heroes of the Soviet Union Yuri Gagarin (on the right) and Pavel Popovich on the guest podium during a May Day parade on Red Square in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin / Go to the mediabank

A festive demonstration on Red Square in Moscow dedicated to International Workers' Day. Standing on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum are (from left to right) Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Nikolai Podgorny, General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev, and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR Alexey Kosygin.

A festive demonstration on Red Square in Moscow dedicated to International Workers&#x27; Day. Standing on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum are (from left to right) Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Nikolai Podgorny, General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev, and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR Alexey Kosygin. - Sputnik International
12/18
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin
/
Go to the mediabank

A festive demonstration on Red Square in Moscow dedicated to International Workers' Day. Standing on the podium of the Lenin Mausoleum are (from left to right) Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR Nikolai Podgorny, General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Leonid Brezhnev, and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the USSR Alexey Kosygin.

© Sputnik / Anatoly Morozov / Go to the mediabank

Muscovites during celebrations of May Day in the Soviet capital.

Muscovites during celebrations of May Day in the Soviet capital. - Sputnik International
13/18
© Sputnik / Anatoly Morozov
/
Go to the mediabank

Muscovites during celebrations of May Day in the Soviet capital.

© Sputnik / V. Shiyanovskiy / Go to the mediabank

Red Square in Moscow plays host to a demonstration to mark the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1.

Red Square in Moscow plays host to a demonstration to mark the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1. - Sputnik International
14/18
© Sputnik / V. Shiyanovskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Red Square in Moscow plays host to a demonstration to mark the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1.

© Sputnik / Lev Polikashin / Go to the mediabank

Young pioneers from Moscow's schools perform during celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on Red Square.

Young pioneers from Moscow&#x27;s schools perform during celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on Red Square. - Sputnik International
15/18
© Sputnik / Lev Polikashin
/
Go to the mediabank

Young pioneers from Moscow's schools perform during celebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on Red Square.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the mediabank

Festive demonstration with banners and flags on Red Square during a celebration of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1, 1986.

Festive demonstration with banners and flags on Red Square during a celebration of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1, 1986. - Sputnik International
16/18
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the mediabank

Festive demonstration with banners and flags on Red Square during a celebration of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1, 1986.

© Sputnik / Eduard Pesov / Go to the mediabank

A parade on Red Square during elebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1.

A parade on Red Square during elebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1. - Sputnik International
17/18
© Sputnik / Eduard Pesov
/
Go to the mediabank

A parade on Red Square during elebrations of the International Day of Workers’ Solidarity on May 1.

© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin / Go to the mediabank

A May Day demonstration and rally of supporters of the “Labor Russia” movement on Red Square.

A May Day demonstration and rally of supporters of the “Labor Russia” movement on Red Square. - Sputnik International
18/18
© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
/
Go to the mediabank

A May Day demonstration and rally of supporters of the “Labor Russia” movement on Red Square.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала