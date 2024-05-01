https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/1118204765.html

Rare Archive Photos of May Day Demonstrations in USSR

Rare Archive Photos of May Day Demonstrations in USSR

Sputnik International

Archive photographs of May Day celebrations in the USSR.

2024-05-01T08:06+0000

2024-05-01T08:06+0000

2024-05-01T08:06+0000

russia

russia

ussr

may day

demonstrations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118207370_0:300:2120:1493_1920x0_80_0_0_fd088b9498683f5874583ca8ab58c9a7.jpg

The International Day of Workers' Solidarity was one of the most important holidays in the former USSR. Traditionally, official rallies, organized street demonstrations, and marches were held in every city of the Soviet Union on that day. Moscow’s iconic Red Square would become a venue for parades to demonstrate the power of the Soviet Union.Sputnik dipped into the archives for some rare photographs showing how May Day was celebrated in the USSR.

russia

ussr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

archive photographs of may day celebrations in the ussr, how was may 1 celebrated in soviet times, watch how may day was celebrated in the ussr, may 1 parades in ussr