On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the city of Rafah.
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 View
Steve Gill - Political Commentator and Lawyer
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Activist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about a potential presidential debate between Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.
Rachel would then speak to Steve Gill about the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw the judge issue a fine against the former president for violating a gag order.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed the nationwide student protests and the Biden administration's reaction.
Lastly, Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the latest from Cairo, where Israel and Hamas are negotiating a potential ceasefire deal.
Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal
04:14 GMT 01.05.2024 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 01.05.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 View
Steve Gill - Political Commentator and Lawyer
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Activist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about a potential presidential debate between Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.
Rachel would then speak to Steve Gill about the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw the judge issue a fine against the former president for violating a gag order.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed the nationwide student protests and the Biden administration's reaction.
Lastly, Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the latest from Cairo, where Israel and Hamas are negotiating a potential ceasefire deal.
