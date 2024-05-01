International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the city of Rafah.
Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 ViewSteve Gill - Political Commentator and LawyerMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political ActivistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about a potential presidential debate between Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.Rachel would then speak to Steve Gill about the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw the judge issue a fine against the former president for violating a gag order.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed the nationwide student protests and the Biden administration's reaction.Lastly, Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the latest from Cairo, where Israel and Hamas are negotiating a potential ceasefire deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal

The Backstory
Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 View
Steve Gill - Political Commentator and Lawyer
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Activist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about a potential presidential debate between Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.
Rachel would then speak to Steve Gill about the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw the judge issue a fine against the former president for violating a gag order.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed the nationwide student protests and the Biden administration's reaction.
Lastly, Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the latest from Cairo, where Israel and Hamas are negotiating a potential ceasefire deal.
