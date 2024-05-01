https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/defiant-netanyahu-vows-to-invade-rafah-with-or-without-ceasefire-deal-1118199728.html

Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal

Defiant Netanyahu Vows to Invade Rafah With or Without Ceasefire Deal

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the recent statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about invading the city of Rafah.

Scottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 ViewSteve Gill - Political Commentator and LawyerMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political ActivistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about a potential presidential debate between Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.Rachel would then speak to Steve Gill about the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw the judge issue a fine against the former president for violating a gag order.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed the nationwide student protests and the Biden administration's reaction.Lastly, Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the latest from Cairo, where Israel and Hamas are negotiating a potential ceasefire deal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

