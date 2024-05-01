International
Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow
Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow
An exhibition of trophy weapons and military equipment captured by Russian servicemen during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.
An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.The exposition is located in front of the Victory Museum and shows captured weaponry from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine.The organizers of the exhibition have put 31 units of equipment on display. Among them are a German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder IFV, US Bradley IFV, M113 APC, International MaxxPro AFV, HMMWV M1151 and HMMWV M998 armored vehicles, as well as an M777 towed howitzer.The display also presents British AT105 Saxon and Husky TSV AFVs, an Austrian Pinzgauer 712M utility vehicle, as well as Turkish Kirpi, British Mastiff, French AMX-10RC, and Swedish CV90 AFVs. In addition, the exhibition features anti-tank and small arms, drones, and maps.The trophies are displayed in various thematic zones accompanied by information stands on the Western manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, as well as the location and circumstances of their capture by Russian servicemen.
Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow

07:53 GMT 01.05.2024 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 01.05.2024)
The exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill of weapons and equipment captured by the Russian military during the special operation is expected to raise great interest among people, as "they should see the defeated equipment," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.
The exposition is located in front of the Victory Museum and shows captured weaponry from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine.
The organizers of the exhibition have put 31 units of equipment on display. Among them are a German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder IFV, US Bradley IFV, M113 APC, International MaxxPro AFV, HMMWV M1151 and HMMWV M998 armored vehicles, as well as an M777 towed howitzer.
The display also presents British AT105 Saxon and Husky TSV AFVs, an Austrian Pinzgauer 712M utility vehicle, as well as Turkish Kirpi, British Mastiff, French AMX-10RC, and Swedish CV90 AFVs.
In addition, the exhibition features anti-tank and small arms, drones, and maps.
The trophies are displayed in various thematic zones accompanied by information stands on the Western manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, as well as the location and circumstances of their capture by Russian servicemen.
Take a look at the captured Western military equipment in Sputnik's gallery:
Russian serviceman at the exhibition of captured Western weapons.

Russian serviceman at the exhibition of captured Western weapons.

People attending the exhibition of tanks, APCs, and artillery captured from Ukrainian forces during fighting in the special military operation.

More than 30 units of military equipment from 12 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine, were presented to visitors.

From left to right: Finnish Sisu XA-180 APC, French AMX-10RC AFV, British Mastiff armored vehicle.

From left to right: Finnish Sisu XA-180 APC, French AMX-10RC AFV, British Mastiff armored vehicle.

For the convenience of visitors, there are information stands with data on the Western manufacturers, as well as tactical and technical characteristics.

For the convenience of visitors, there are information stands with data on the Western manufacturers, as well as tactical and technical characteristics.

A US-made all-terrain High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV).

A US-made all-terrain High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV).

The exhibition of trophy vehicles has attracted hundreds of visitors to Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill.

The exhibition of trophy vehicles has attracted hundreds of visitors to Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill.

Military police guard at the exhibition.

Turkish MRAP BMC Kirpi 4x4 armored vehicle (left) and US M2 Bradley IFV captured by Russian troops during the special military operation.

Turkish MRAP BMC Kirpi 4x4 armored vehicle (left) and US M2 Bradley IFV captured by Russian troops during the special military operation.

The organizers also set up a tent displaying various communication systems, including a Starlink terminal, as well as mines, grenade launchers, and small arms produced by NATO countries.

The organizers also set up a tent displaying various communication systems, including a Starlink terminal, as well as mines, grenade launchers, and small arms produced by NATO countries.

