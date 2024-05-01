Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow

An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.The exposition is located in front of the Victory Museum and shows captured weaponry from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine.The organizers of the exhibition have put 31 units of equipment on display. Among them are a German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder IFV, US Bradley IFV, M113 APC, International MaxxPro AFV, HMMWV M1151 and HMMWV M998 armored vehicles, as well as an M777 towed howitzer.The display also presents British AT105 Saxon and Husky TSV AFVs, an Austrian Pinzgauer 712M utility vehicle, as well as Turkish Kirpi, British Mastiff, French AMX-10RC, and Swedish CV90 AFVs. In addition, the exhibition features anti-tank and small arms, drones, and maps.The trophies are displayed in various thematic zones accompanied by information stands on the Western manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, as well as the location and circumstances of their capture by Russian servicemen.Take a look at the captured Western military equipment in Sputnik's gallery:
The exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill of weapons and equipment captured by the Russian military during the special operation is expected to raise great interest among people, as "they should see the defeated equipment," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.
The exposition is located in front of the Victory Museum and shows captured weaponry from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine.
The organizers of the exhibition have put 31 units of equipment on display. Among them are a German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder IFV, US Bradley IFV, M113 APC, International MaxxPro AFV, HMMWV M1151 and HMMWV M998 armored vehicles, as well as an M777 towed howitzer.
Exhibition of NATO trophy weapons kicks off in Moscow
An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian servicemen during the special military operation opened on Wednesday, May 1, in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.
The display also presents British AT105 Saxon and Husky TSV AFVs, an Austrian Pinzgauer 712M utility vehicle, as well as Turkish Kirpi, British Mastiff, French AMX-10RC, and Swedish CV90 AFVs.
In addition, the exhibition features anti-tank and small arms, drones, and maps.
The trophies are displayed in various thematic zones accompanied by information stands on the Western manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, as well as the location and circumstances of their capture by Russian servicemen.
Take a look at the captured Western military equipment in Sputnik's gallery:
More than 30 units of military equipment from 12 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine, were presented to visitors.
More than 30 units of military equipment from 12 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine, were presented to visitors.