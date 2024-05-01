https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/exhibition-of-trophy-weapons-captured-by-russian-forces-kicks-off-in-moscow-1118202005.html

Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow

Exhibition of Trophy NATO Weapons Captured by Russian Forces Kicks Off in Moscow

Sputnik International

An exhibition of trophy weapons and military equipment captured by Russian servicemen during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.

2024-05-01T07:53+0000

2024-05-01T07:53+0000

2024-05-01T08:13+0000

multimedia

photo

moscow

russia

m113

hmmwv

ukrainian armed forces

france

sweden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118202175_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a18f08458cd45d5dce287fe8b2de1ff.jpg

An exhibition of weapons and military equipment captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened on Wednesday in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.The exposition is located in front of the Victory Museum and shows captured weaponry from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine.The organizers of the exhibition have put 31 units of equipment on display. Among them are a German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder IFV, US Bradley IFV, M113 APC, International MaxxPro AFV, HMMWV M1151 and HMMWV M998 armored vehicles, as well as an M777 towed howitzer.The display also presents British AT105 Saxon and Husky TSV AFVs, an Austrian Pinzgauer 712M utility vehicle, as well as Turkish Kirpi, British Mastiff, French AMX-10RC, and Swedish CV90 AFVs. In addition, the exhibition features anti-tank and small arms, drones, and maps.The trophies are displayed in various thematic zones accompanied by information stands on the Western manufacturers, tactical and technical characteristics, as well as the location and circumstances of their capture by Russian servicemen.Take a look at the captured Western military equipment in Sputnik's gallery:

moscow

russia

france

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

exhibition of trophy weapons, russian servicemen, special military operation, nato