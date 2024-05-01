https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/iran-checkmates-us-warmongers-offers-scholarships-for-students-expelled-for-protesting-gaza-war-1118214511.html

Iran Checkmates US Warmongers, Offers Scholarships for Students Expelled for Protesting Gaza War

Iran Checkmates US Warmongers, Offers Scholarships for Students Expelled for Protesting Gaza War

Sputnik International

Over 1,200 students at universities across the US have been arrested to date as police moved to violently disperse campus protests calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The past week and a half has seen students put on probation, suspended, and in rare cases even expelled from some of America’s most prestigious educational institutions.

2024-05-01T16:35+0000

2024-05-01T16:35+0000

2024-05-01T16:35+0000

americas

ayatollah ali khamenei

iran

shiraz

israel

yale

university of southern california (usc)

university of minnesota

columbia university

protest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118214353_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e83e662113bc84ed1d15c337b5d10d9.jpg

Iran’s Shiraz University is offering scholarships for American and European students facing expulsion for taking part in the wave of anti-war and pro-Palestine protests rocking Western universities.Expressing solidarity with students over the bravery they have displayed, Moazzeni blasted Western countries’ police forces’ harsh treatment of the protesters, saying it exposes the true nature of Western civilization.Situated in southern Iran, Shiraz University is recognized in rankings as one of the Islamic Republic’s top educational institutions. Its agricultural sciences and water resources programs presently rank among the top 100 in the world.Nearly 100,000 foreign students from over 90 countries already study at Iranian universities each year. In 2022, Iranian Organization of Student Affairs deputy-head Mohammad Javad Salmanpour said Iran has the capacity to increase its contingent of foreign students to 250,000 by the year 2026.Iran is home to over 170 public universities, and some 700 private schools, with its educational institutions boasting strong science, research and technology, health and medical education, engineering, agricultural and animal sciences, Persian literature, Islamic studies, and management programs.Over 1,200 students, faculty and staff at universities across the United States have been arrested to date in anti-Gaza war protests, with police cracking down on protesters demanding a ceasefire, and an end to US military, financial and diplomatic support for Israel’s operations. Students are also calling on their schools to condemn Israel’s military campaign, to divest from companies linked to Israel, and to discontinue study abroad programs at Israeli universities.Columbia University warned Tuesday that it would expel students who took over a building, barricaded its entrances and unfurled a Palestinian flag and a “Free Palestine” from a window. Elsewhere, including Yale, the University of Southern California, and the University of Minnesota, students and staff have faced arrests, suspensions and probation.In an address on Iranian National Teacher’s Day Wednesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that crackdown on pro-peace and pro-Palestine rallies in the US proves the correctness of Tehran’s policy vis-à-vis Washington. “This matter has revealed to everyone that the US is complicit in the crimes committed by the Zionists in the massacre of the Gazans, which is an unforgivable sin. [The US government] might say something that seems they are showing sympathy at times, but it’s all a lie. This has proven the [correctness of the] Islamic Republic’s stance, negative outlook and lack of trust in the US government,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/police-set-up-cordon-around-columbia-university-in-new-york-amid-pro-palestine-protests-1118201529.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-students-pro-palestine-protests-political-fallout-and-biden-admins-dilemma-1118204005.html

americas

iran

shiraz

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are us students protesting, what does iran think of us student protests