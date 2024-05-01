https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/israeli-military-announces-preparation-for-offensive-on-northern-front-1118217473.html

Israeli Military Announces Preparation for Offensive on Northern Front

Israeli Military Announces Preparation for Offensive on Northern Front

Sputnik International

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi has assessed the security situation in the defense forces' northern command and announced preparation for an offensive on the northern front amid ongoing shelling by Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

2024-05-01T22:33+0000

2024-05-01T22:33+0000

2024-05-01T22:33+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

hezbollah

israel

genocide

palestine

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101745/19/1017451940_0:207:3981:2446_1920x0_80_0_0_18defcd4c30685d340f110deff107843.jpg

"You [commanding officers] are doing an excellent job of operational defense in the north, and we are preparing for an offensive in the north. We are preparing for an offensive in the north. We are taking the difficult event of October 7th, we have recovered, moved forward strongly, and are making a very clear statement about our presence here going forward. The reserve force plays a significant role in this," Halevi was quoted by the IDF as saying.Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has said some 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon because of Israel's shelling. Israel has also said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel have found themselves in a similar situation. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip, israel defense forces (idf), hamas, hezbollah, israel, genocide, palestine, humanitarian crisis, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe