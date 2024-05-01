https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/its-coming-from-inside-the-white-house-1118201387.html

It’s Coming From Inside The (White) House

It’s Coming From Inside The (White) House

Sputnik International

Biden has had his transcripts fixed by White House officials 148 times in his last 118 public comments, meaning he is being corrected more often than not.

2024-05-01T03:00+0000

2024-05-01T03:00+0000

2024-05-01T03:00+0000

americas

joe biden

department of homeland security (dhs)

hunter biden

white house

us

ted rall

political cartoons

sputnik cartoons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118200763_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_6d3d2f82181daa93fb4784000fcb4c11.jpg

The report notes that Biden’s transcripts have been officially edited 148 times across 118 statements, speeches, or comments he has made this year up to April 24.The Biden administration has been adamant in its fight against what it calls “misinformation.” In 2022, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to create a new “Committee of Public Information” that would have been aimed at fighting disinformation online.The plans were canceled after critics rightly pointed out that the proposed committee sounded a lot like a “ministry of truth” and that its proposed head, alleged “disinformation fellow" and "Russian disinformation expert” Nina Jankowicz, previously promoted discredited conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.Biden’s inability to stay on message has sometimes led to confusion about the official stance of the White House. When it comes to disinformation, Biden officials, like Pogo, are learning that the enemy is closer than they think.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

disinformation, biden gaffes, ted rall comics, sputnik comics, political comics, pogo, walt kelly