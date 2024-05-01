https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/its-coming-from-inside-the-white-house-1118201387.html
It’s Coming From Inside The (White) House
Biden has had his transcripts fixed by White House officials 148 times in his last 118 public comments, meaning he is being corrected more often than not.
According to a review of official changes to White House transcripts of speeches and comments made by US President Joe Biden, the President of the United States has stumbled on his words or said the incorrect thing more times than he has given public comments.
The report notes
that Biden’s transcripts have been officially edited 148 times across 118 statements, speeches, or comments he has made this year up to April 24.
The Biden administration has been adamant in its fight against what it calls “misinformation.” In 2022, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to create a new “Committee of Public Information” that would have been aimed at fighting disinformation online.
The plans were canceled after critics rightly pointed out that the proposed committee sounded a lot like a “ministry of truth”
and that its proposed head, alleged “disinformation fellow"
and "Russian disinformation expert”
Nina Jankowicz, previously promoted discredited conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Biden’s inability to stay on message has sometimes led to confusion about the official stance of the White House. When it comes to disinformation, Biden officials, like Pogo, are learning that the enemy is closer than they think.