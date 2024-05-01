https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/nyt-white-house-feud-trump-trial-continues-saudi-israeli-relations-1118198977.html
Maryland Democrats have to decide between minority representation and money in a crucial Senate race, and the Intercept takes a beating.
Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the resumption of the testimony in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial, how serious it is that the court has found him in contempt, what is likely to come from Hunter Biden's lawsuit against Fox News, and how much of a threat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.is to either Trump or President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses the feasibility of the current ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has actually left Saudi Arabia with an agreement that it will normalize relations with Israel, whether the International Criminal Court will issue arrest warrants for Israeli or Hamas officials, the situation in the West Bank as eyes remain on Gaza Strip, and an analysis of the public sentiment in Israel toward its government and war cabinet.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the feud between the White House and the New York Times, the special relationship that government institutions and major print media form, how these relationships affect journalistic integrity, and how we should expect the student protests for Gaza to play out in the coming weeks.The Misfits also discuss the concerning spread of avian flu in US agricultural systems, the decision by the International Court of Justice not to order Germany to stop selling weapons to Israel, and a national security worker's sentence for attempting to sell government secrets.
04:34 GMT 01.05.2024
Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the resumption of the testimony in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial, how serious it is that the court has found him in contempt, what is likely to come from Hunter Biden's lawsuit against Fox News, and how much of a threat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.is to either Trump or President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.
Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses the feasibility of the current ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has actually left Saudi Arabia with an agreement that it will normalize relations with Israel, whether the International Criminal Court will issue arrest warrants for Israeli or Hamas officials, the situation in the West Bank as eyes remain on Gaza Strip, and an analysis of the public sentiment in Israel toward its government and war cabinet.
Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the feud between the White House and the New York Times, the special relationship that government institutions and major print media form, how these relationships affect journalistic integrity, and how we should expect the student protests for Gaza to play out in the coming weeks.
The Misfits also discuss the concerning spread of avian flu in US agricultural systems, the decision by the International Court of Justice not to order Germany to stop selling weapons to Israel, and a national security worker’s sentence for attempting to sell government secrets.
