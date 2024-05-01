https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/nyt-white-house-feud-trump-trial-continues-saudi-israeli-relations-1118198977.html

NYT-White House Feud, Trump Trial Continues, Saudi-Israeli Relations

NYT-White House Feud, Trump Trial Continues, Saudi-Israeli Relations

Sputnik International

Maryland Democrats have to decide between minority representation and money in a crucial Senate race, and the Intercept takes a beating.

2024-05-01T04:34+0000

2024-05-01T04:34+0000

2024-05-01T18:14+0000

political misfits

senate

maryland

donald trump

robert f. kennedy jr

nytimes

icc

international court of justice

israel

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199190_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_20e40e58688a08afa7fd4d4615e758f1.png

NYT-White House Feud, Trump Trial Continues, Saudi-Israeli Relations Sputnik International Maryland Democrats have to decide between minority representation and money in a crucial Senate race, and the Intercept takes a beating.

Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the resumption of the testimony in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial, how serious it is that the court has found him in contempt, what is likely to come from Hunter Biden's lawsuit against Fox News, and how much of a threat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.is to either Trump or President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carillo discusses the feasibility of the current ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has actually left Saudi Arabia with an agreement that it will normalize relations with Israel, whether the International Criminal Court will issue arrest warrants for Israeli or Hamas officials, the situation in the West Bank as eyes remain on Gaza Strip, and an analysis of the public sentiment in Israel toward its government and war cabinet.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the feud between the White House and the New York Times, the special relationship that government institutions and major print media form, how these relationships affect journalistic integrity, and how we should expect the student protests for Gaza to play out in the coming weeks.The Misfits also discuss the concerning spread of avian flu in US agricultural systems, the decision by the International Court of Justice not to order Germany to stop selling weapons to Israel, and a national security worker’s sentence for attempting to sell government secrets.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

maryland

israel

gaza strip

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

donald trump's hush money trial, negotiations between israel and hamas