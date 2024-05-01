https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/russia-disagrees-with-presence-of-christian-schmidt-at-unsc-meeting-on-bih--nebenzia-1118201081.html
Russia Disagrees With Presence of Christian Schmidt at UNSC Meeting on BiH – Nebenzia
Russia objects to the presence of the so-called High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt at a UN Security Council on the situation in the country.
“We will talk more about the unpleasant situation around Mr. Schmidt at a separate meeting in mid-May,” Nebezia said at the UNSC meeting, adding that the US and the UK, by inviting him, impose his expertise on members of the Security Council.A draft UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica is one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation, Nebenzia added.He stressed that the draft resolution cannot lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and can only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.
Russia Disagrees With Presence of Christian Schmidt at UNSC Meeting on BiH – Nebenzia
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – Russia objects to the presence of the so-called High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt at a UN Security Council on the situation in the country, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
“We will talk more about the unpleasant situation around Mr. Schmidt at a separate meeting in mid-May,” Nebezia said at the UNSC meeting, adding that the US and the UK, by inviting him, impose his expertise on members of the Security Council.
A draft UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica is one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation, Nebenzia added.
“The document on Srebrenica is one-sided, politically charged and has nothing to do with the stated purpose of perpetuating the memory of the victims of the 1995 tragedy,” Nebezia warned during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
He stressed that the draft resolution cannot lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and can only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.