Russia Disagrees With Presence of Christian Schmidt at UNSC Meeting on BiH – Nebenzia

Russia objects to the presence of the so-called High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt at a UN Security Council on the situation in the country.

“We will talk more about the unpleasant situation around Mr. Schmidt at a separate meeting in mid-May,” Nebezia said at the UNSC meeting, adding that the US and the UK, by inviting him, impose his expertise on members of the Security Council.A draft UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on events in the Bosnian city of Srebrenica is one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation, Nebenzia added.He stressed that the draft resolution cannot lead to interethnic reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and can only provoke a “chain reaction” all over the world, since many countries have not fully healed from their wounds and grudges against each other.

