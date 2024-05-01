https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/student-protests-intensify-amid-police-crackdown-on-ucla-columbia-campuses-1118215205.html

Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the U.S.' support for the war in Gaza.

Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Abramowitz - CEO of Heartland JournalScott Stantis - Award Winning CartoonistIn the first hour, Ted spoke to Tyler Nixon about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, including Judge Merchan's decision to fine the former president for violating the gag order.Later in the hour, Steve Abramowitz would join the show to discuss the ongoing campus protests taking place across the country, as more demonstrations emerge in support of ending the conflict in Gaza.In the last hour of the show, Mark Sleboda spoke to Ted about the Russian military's advances east of Donetsk amid a break in the Kiev regime's front-lines.Lastly, Ted spoke to Scott Stantis about the presidential polls, which show Donald Trump's steady gains against archrival Joe Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

