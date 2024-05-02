International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/student-protests-intensify-amid-police-crackdown-on-ucla-columbia-campuses-1118215205.html
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the U.S.' support for the war in Gaza.
2024-05-02T04:04+0000
2024-05-02T10:50+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
joe biden
columbia university
protests
ukraine
donetsk
hush money
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118215044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f97c4554784ec7dd34b98aa394ae137.jpg
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the U.S.' support for the war in Gaza.
In the first hour, Ted spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, including Judge Merchan's decision to fine the former president for violating the gag order.Later in the hour, CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowitz would join the show to discuss the ongoing campus protests taking place across the country, as more demonstrations emerge in support of ending the conflict in Gaza.In the last hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Ted about the Russian military's advances east of Donetsk amid a break in the Kiev regime's front-lines.Lastly, Ted spoke to Scott Stantis, award winning cartoonist, about the presidential polls, which show Donald Trump's steady gains against archrival Joe Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
donetsk
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118215044_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f514286060bbd960018d5efd34f1ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests in ucla, protests in columbia, student protests in us, protests against israel
protests in ucla, protests in columbia, student protests in us, protests against israel

Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses

04:04 GMT 02.05.2024 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 02.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the US' support for the war in Gaza.
In the first hour, Ted spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, including Judge Merchan's decision to fine the former president for violating the gag order.
Later in the hour, CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowitz would join the show to discuss the ongoing campus protests taking place across the country, as more demonstrations emerge in support of ending the conflict in Gaza.
In the last hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Ted about the Russian military's advances east of Donetsk amid a break in the Kiev regime's front-lines.
Lastly, Ted spoke to Scott Stantis, award winning cartoonist, about the presidential polls, which show Donald Trump's steady gains against archrival Joe Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала