https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/student-protests-intensify-amid-police-crackdown-on-ucla-columbia-campuses-1118215205.html
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the U.S.' support for the war in Gaza.
2024-05-02T04:04+0000
2024-05-02T04:04+0000
2024-05-02T10:50+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
joe biden
columbia university
protests
ukraine
donetsk
hush money
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118215044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f97c4554784ec7dd34b98aa394ae137.jpg
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the U.S.' support for the war in Gaza.
In the first hour, Ted spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, including Judge Merchan's decision to fine the former president for violating the gag order.Later in the hour, CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowitz would join the show to discuss the ongoing campus protests taking place across the country, as more demonstrations emerge in support of ending the conflict in Gaza.In the last hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Ted about the Russian military's advances east of Donetsk amid a break in the Kiev regime's front-lines.Lastly, Ted spoke to Scott Stantis, award winning cartoonist, about the presidential polls, which show Donald Trump's steady gains against archrival Joe Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
donetsk
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118215044_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f514286060bbd960018d5efd34f1ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
protests in ucla, protests in columbia, student protests in us, protests against israel
protests in ucla, protests in columbia, student protests in us, protests against israel
Student Protests Intensify amid Police Crackdown on UCLA, Columbia Campuses
04:04 GMT 02.05.2024 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 02.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the ongoing student protests against the US' support for the war in Gaza.
In the first hour, Ted spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, including Judge Merchan's decision to fine the former president for violating the gag order.
Later in the hour, CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowitz would join the show to discuss the ongoing campus protests taking place across the country, as more demonstrations emerge in support of ending the conflict in Gaza.
In the last hour of the show, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Ted about the Russian military's advances east of Donetsk amid a break in the Kiev regime's front-lines.
Lastly, Ted spoke to Scott Stantis, award winning cartoonist, about the presidential polls, which show Donald Trump's steady gains against archrival Joe Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM