Trump-Biden Debate Becomes Reality as Both Candidates Agree to Square Off
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss many topics from around the world, including the upcoming Trump vs. Biden debate.
Mohamed Gomaa - RT JournalistAndrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer ShowRobert Hornack - Political Consultant, Vice President of Ronald Reagan ClubPeter Coffin - Journalist and YouTuberThe show kicks off with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa discussing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's strategic visit to Saudi Arabia after his trip to China.The second hour starts with Andrew Langer, Host of the Andrew Langer Show, exploring the dynamics and potential impact of the upcoming debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the ongoing Trump hush money trial and the Supreme Court case regarding Trump's claim to immunity.The show closes with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the increasing scale and intensity of student protests for Palestine across university campuses.
05:14 GMT 01.05.2024 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 01.05.2024)
Mohamed Gomaa - RT Journalist
Andrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer Show
Robert Hornack - Political Consultant, Vice President of Ronald Reagan Club
Peter Coffin - Journalist and YouTuber
The show kicks off with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa discussing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's strategic visit to Saudi Arabia after his trip to China.
The second hour starts with Andrew Langer, Host of the Andrew Langer Show, exploring the dynamics and potential impact of the upcoming debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the ongoing Trump hush money trial and the Supreme Court case regarding Trump’s claim to immunity.
The show closes with journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin examining the increasing scale and intensity of student protests for Palestine across university campuses.
