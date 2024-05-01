International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/trumps-hush-money-trial-heats-up-as-he-receives-fines-for-violating-gag-order-1118199056.html
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
2024-05-01T04:14+0000
2024-05-02T10:47+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
joe biden
scotus
gaza strip
israel
palestine
radio
supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199440_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d15ca45d9858c73109e9dc8b5d4b8e.jpg
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle providing an analysis of the anticipated presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Then, criminal attorney Ajay Pallegar delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the related Supreme Court case over Trump's claims of immunity.The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the growing student movement in solidarity with Palestine.The show wraps up with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo analyzing the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's military decisions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199440_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d411e1f2ef996546a3968692fa23afd7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump's hush money trial, israel in gaza, student protests, campus protests against israel
trump's hush money trial, israel in gaza, student protests, campus protests against israel

Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order

04:14 GMT 01.05.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 02.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle providing an analysis of the anticipated presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Then, criminal attorney Ajay Pallegar delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the related Supreme Court case over Trump's claims of immunity.
The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the growing student movement in solidarity with Palestine.
The show wraps up with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo analyzing the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's military decisions.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала