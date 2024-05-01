https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/trumps-hush-money-trial-heats-up-as-he-receives-fines-for-violating-gag-order-1118199056.html

Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order

Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.

2024-05-01T04:14+0000

2024-05-01T04:14+0000

2024-05-02T10:47+0000

the final countdown

donald trump

joe biden

scotus

gaza strip

israel

palestine

radio

supreme court

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199440_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d15ca45d9858c73109e9dc8b5d4b8e.jpg

Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.

The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle providing an analysis of the anticipated presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Then, criminal attorney Ajay Pallegar delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the related Supreme Court case over Trump's claims of immunity.The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the growing student movement in solidarity with Palestine.The show wraps up with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo analyzing the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's military decisions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

trump's hush money trial, israel in gaza, student protests, campus protests against israel