https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/trumps-hush-money-trial-heats-up-as-he-receives-fines-for-violating-gag-order-1118199056.html
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
2024-05-01T04:14+0000
2024-05-01T04:14+0000
2024-05-02T10:47+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
joe biden
scotus
gaza strip
israel
palestine
radio
supreme court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199440_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d15ca45d9858c73109e9dc8b5d4b8e.jpg
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle providing an analysis of the anticipated presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Then, criminal attorney Ajay Pallegar delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the related Supreme Court case over Trump's claims of immunity.The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the growing student movement in solidarity with Palestine.The show wraps up with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo analyzing the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's military decisions.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118199440_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d411e1f2ef996546a3968692fa23afd7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump's hush money trial, israel in gaza, student protests, campus protests against israel
trump's hush money trial, israel in gaza, student protests, campus protests against israel
Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats up as He Receives Fines for Violating Gag Order
04:14 GMT 01.05.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 02.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle providing an analysis of the anticipated presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Then, criminal attorney Ajay Pallegar delves into the complexities of the Trump hush money trial and the related Supreme Court case over Trump's claims of immunity.
The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the growing student movement in solidarity with Palestine.
The show wraps up with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo analyzing the latest out of Gaza, including Israel's military decisions.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM