International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-senate-passes-bill-banning-us-imports-of-russian-uranium-heads-to-bidens-desk-1118200378.html
US Senate Passes Bill Banning US Imports of Russian Uranium, Heads to Biden's Desk
US Senate Passes Bill Banning US Imports of Russian Uranium, Heads to Biden's Desk
Sputnik International
The US Senate has approved House-passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian uranium unanimously, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
2024-05-01T00:58+0000
2024-05-01T00:58+0000
world
us
russia
us senate
joe biden
uranium
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15935/89/159358939_0:176:2931:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_1c978a2cd12ab430549a83df61dcaadc.jpg
The Senate passed the bill in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. The legislation specifically bans US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in Russia or by a Russian entity. The bill also prohibits US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that has been swapped for the banned uranium to prevent any efforts to circumvent the ban's restrictions.However, the legislation notes that the US Department of Energy may issue a waiver to this ban if it determines that no alternative viable source of low-enriched uranium is available to sustain the continued operation of a US nuclear reactor or nuclear energy company, or if it also determines the US importation of the uranium is in the national interest. Any waiver issued by the Energy Department must terminate by January 1, 2028, while the ban itself expires on December 31, 2040.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/belgium-to-push-for-eu-ban-on-new-contracts-for-russian-uranium---minister-1118148818.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15935/89/159358939_132:0:2799:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d5386e7f76799a9cd5490d0e53ec01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us iimports of russian uranium, russian uranium export, us uranium, unirradiated low-enriched
us iimports of russian uranium, russian uranium export, us uranium, unirradiated low-enriched

US Senate Passes Bill Banning US Imports of Russian Uranium, Heads to Biden's Desk

00:58 GMT 01.05.2024
© RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabankBarrels with raw materials for the production of uranium dioxide tablets.
Barrels with raw materials for the production of uranium dioxide tablets. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2024
© RIA Novosti
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Senate has approved House-passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian uranium unanimously, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
The Senate passed the bill in a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
The legislation specifically bans US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in Russia or by a Russian entity. The bill also prohibits US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that has been swapped for the banned uranium to prevent any efforts to circumvent the ban's restrictions.
Mining of natural uranium at the Khiagda ore field, Republic of Buryatia, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
World
Belgium to Push for EU Ban on New Contracts for Russian Uranium - Minister
27 April, 16:36 GMT
However, the legislation notes that the US Department of Energy may issue a waiver to this ban if it determines that no alternative viable source of low-enriched uranium is available to sustain the continued operation of a US nuclear reactor or nuclear energy company, or if it also determines the US importation of the uranium is in the national interest.
Any waiver issued by the Energy Department must terminate by January 1, 2028, while the ban itself expires on December 31, 2040.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала