Zelensky Facing the End of His Term; US Trying to Ukraine-ize the Pacific Against China

May 21st marks the official end of President Zelensky's term, and the US is working to turn its Pacific proxies into cannon fodder against the People's Republic of China.

Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss Congressional funds for war as the US economy struggles — also, the crackdown on college protesters.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the disastrous results of the US working for ten years to turn Ukraine into a weapon against Russia.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the official end of President Zelensky's political term and the implosion of the European economy.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the college protest crisis and the Congressional moves to pass legislation for future control.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses the 2024 election and the pushback against Joe Biden's foreign policy.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the US-backed presidential council coming to power in Haiti.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss US moves to turn several Asian nations into cannon fodder against China.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the rebirth of the Nina Jankowicz "disinformation program" in the United States and the most recent European censorship legislation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

