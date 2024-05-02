International
2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence
2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence
May 2 marks a decade since the 2014 massacre that became a shocking pivotal moment in the war the Kiev regime waged against its own citizens.
Exactly ten years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian neo-Nazi extremists set fire to the Odessa Trade Unions Building, burning 48 people alive in the locked-down building. The terrible act, which took place on the banks of the Maidan coup d'etat, clearly demonstrated what the new Kiev regime was truly capable of.Anti-Maidan activists opposed the newly adopted radical anti-Russian policies of Ukraine's central government and advocated for closer historical ties with the Russian Federation and legal protection for the widely-spoken Russian language across the region.The wave of unimaginable brutality towards anyone who disagreed with the Kiev antics and policies that followed set the tone for a whole decade of violence that shook the entire country.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to catch a glimpse of the inconceivable tragedy that shocked the world.
2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence

16:16 GMT 02.05.2024 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 02.05.2024)
May 2 marks a decade since the 2014 massacre that became a shocking pivotal moment in the war the Kiev regime waged against its own citizens.
Exactly ten years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian neo-Nazi extremists set fire to the Odessa Trade Unions Building, burning 48 people alive in the locked-down building.
The terrible act, which took place on the banks of the Maidan coup d'etat, clearly demonstrated what the new Kiev regime was truly capable of.
Anti-Maidan activists opposed the newly adopted radical anti-Russian policies of Ukraine's central government and advocated for closer historical ties with the Russian Federation and legal protection for the widely-spoken Russian language across the region.
The wave of unimaginable brutality towards anyone who disagreed with the Kiev antics and policies that followed set the tone for a whole decade of violence that shook the entire country.
Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to catch a glimpse of the inconceivable tragedy that shocked the world.
© Sputnik / Alexander Gagarin / Go to the mediabankMass riots in Odessa on May 2, 2014.
Mass riots in Odessa on May 2, 2014 - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Alexander Gagarin
/
Go to the mediabank
Mass riots in Odessa on May 2, 2014.
© Sputnik / Agency "Odessa-Media" / Go to the mediabank

Violent unrest in the city on May 2, 2014.

Violent unrest in the city on May 2, 2014. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / Agency "Odessa-Media"
/
Go to the mediabank

Violent unrest in the city on May 2, 2014.

© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk / Go to the mediabank

Burning tents of Odessa’s anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building.

Burning tents of Odessa’s anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building. - Sputnik International
3/10
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk
/
Go to the mediabank

Burning tents of Odessa’s anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building.

© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk / Go to the mediabankAnti-Maidan activists' camps being destroyed in Odessa's Kulikovo Field.
Anti-Maidan activists' camps being destroyed in Odessa's Kulikovo Field - Sputnik International
4/10
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Anti-Maidan activists' camps being destroyed in Odessa's Kulikovo Field.
© Sputnik / Agency "Odessa-Media" / Go to the mediabankSmoke coming out of the Odessa Trade Unions Building.
Smoke coming out of the Odessa Trade Unions Building - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Agency "Odessa-Media"
/
Go to the mediabank
Smoke coming out of the Odessa Trade Unions Building.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk / Go to the mediabankPeople trying to escape the burning building. A woman on the right is seen covered with a rag gag from a Molotov cocktail thrown at her.
People trying to escape the burning building - Sputnik International
6/10
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
People trying to escape the burning building. A woman on the right is seen covered with a rag gag from a Molotov cocktail thrown at her.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk / Go to the mediabankMembers of the ultra-right Ukraine's "Right Sector" taking pictures as the Odessa Trade Unions Building is burning down.
Odessa Trade Unions Building on fire - Sputnik International
7/10
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Members of the ultra-right Ukraine's "Right Sector" taking pictures as the Odessa Trade Unions Building is burning down.
© Sputnik / Anton Kruglov / Go to the mediabankList of victims who died in the Odessa Trade Unions Building massacre.
List of victims who died in the Odessa Trade Unions Building massacre - Sputnik International
8/10
© Sputnik / Anton Kruglov
/
Go to the mediabank
List of victims who died in the Odessa Trade Unions Building massacre.
© Sputnik / Anton Kruglov / Go to the mediabank

Odessa residents laying flowers in memory of the dead as a result of the tragedy.

Odessa residents laying flowers in memory of the dead as a result of the tragedy. - Sputnik International
9/10
© Sputnik / Anton Kruglov
/
Go to the mediabank

Odessa residents laying flowers in memory of the dead as a result of the tragedy.

© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA woman crying near the burnt Odessa Trade Unions Building.
A woman crying near the burnt Odessa Trade Unions Building - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
A woman crying near the burnt Odessa Trade Unions Building.
