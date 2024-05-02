2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence
16:16 GMT 02.05.2024 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 02.05.2024)
May 2 marks a decade since the 2014 massacre that became a shocking pivotal moment in the war the Kiev regime waged against its own citizens.
Exactly ten years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian neo-Nazi extremists set fire to the Odessa Trade Unions Building, burning 48 people alive in the locked-down building.
The terrible act, which took place on the banks of the Maidan coup d'etat, clearly demonstrated what the new Kiev regime was truly capable of.
Anti-Maidan activists opposed the newly adopted radical anti-Russian policies of Ukraine's central government and advocated for closer historical ties with the Russian Federation and legal protection for the widely-spoken Russian language across the region.
The wave of unimaginable brutality towards anyone who disagreed with the Kiev antics and policies that followed set the tone for a whole decade of violence that shook the entire country.
Mass riots in Odessa on May 2, 2014.
Violent unrest in the city on May 2, 2014.
Burning tents of Odessa’s anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building.
Burning tents of Odessa’s anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building.
Anti-Maidan activists' camps being destroyed in Odessa's Kulikovo Field.
Anti-Maidan activists' camps being destroyed in Odessa's Kulikovo Field.
Smoke coming out of the Odessa Trade Unions Building.
Smoke coming out of the Odessa Trade Unions Building.
People trying to escape the burning building. A woman on the right is seen covered with a rag gag from a Molotov cocktail thrown at her.
People trying to escape the burning building. A woman on the right is seen covered with a rag gag from a Molotov cocktail thrown at her.
Members of the ultra-right Ukraine's "Right Sector" taking pictures as the Odessa Trade Unions Building is burning down.
Members of the ultra-right Ukraine's "Right Sector" taking pictures as the Odessa Trade Unions Building is burning down.
List of victims who died in the Odessa Trade Unions Building massacre.
List of victims who died in the Odessa Trade Unions Building massacre.
Odessa residents laying flowers in memory of the dead as a result of the tragedy.
Odessa residents laying flowers in memory of the dead as a result of the tragedy.
A woman crying near the burnt Odessa Trade Unions Building.
A woman crying near the burnt Odessa Trade Unions Building.