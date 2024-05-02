https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/2014-odessa-tragedy-photo-evidence-1118227477.html

2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence

2014 Odessa Tragedy: Photo Evidence

May 2 marks a decade since the 2014 massacre that became a shocking pivotal moment in the war the Kiev regime waged against its own citizens.

Exactly ten years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian neo-Nazi extremists set fire to the Odessa Trade Unions Building, burning 48 people alive in the locked-down building. The terrible act, which took place on the banks of the Maidan coup d'etat, clearly demonstrated what the new Kiev regime was truly capable of.Anti-Maidan activists opposed the newly adopted radical anti-Russian policies of Ukraine's central government and advocated for closer historical ties with the Russian Federation and legal protection for the widely-spoken Russian language across the region.The wave of unimaginable brutality towards anyone who disagreed with the Kiev antics and policies that followed set the tone for a whole decade of violence that shook the entire country.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery to catch a glimpse of the inconceivable tragedy that shocked the world.

