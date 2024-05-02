https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/house-speaker-faces-showdown-with-angry-gop-lawmakers-1118218007.html
House Speaker Faces Showdown with Angry GOP Lawmakers
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing tiff between House Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
2024-05-02T04:16+0000
2024-05-02T04:16+0000
2024-05-02T11:12+0000
House Speaker Faces Showdown with Angry GOP Lawmakers
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting political strategist and co-host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul on the topic of Marjorie Taylor Green's threat to impeach House Speaker Mike Johnson.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, about the student protests against the Gaza war and their rapid spread across the United States.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the Russian military's push west in the Donbass region.Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle, Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, spoke to Rachel about the International Criminal Court's investigation into a slew of war crimes committed under the authority of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:16 GMT 02.05.2024 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 02.05.2024)
Rachel began Wednesday's show by hosting political strategist and co-host of Fault Lines Melik Abdul on the topic of Marjorie Taylor Green's threat to impeach House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, about the student protests against the Gaza war and their rapid spread across the United States.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the Russian military's push west in the Donbass region.
Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle, Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, spoke to Rachel about the International Criminal Court's investigation into a slew of war crimes committed under the authority of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM