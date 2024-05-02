https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/netanyahu-vows-israel-will-invade-rafah-with-or-without-a-hostage-deal-with-hamas-1118218302.html

Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Invade Rafah "With or Without" a Hostage Deal With Hamas

Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Invade Rafah "With or Without" a Hostage Deal With Hamas

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah "with or without'' a hostage deal with Hamas; Russia's Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odesa; and student protests continue around the country.

2024-05-02T04:10+0000

2024-05-02T04:10+0000

2024-05-02T11:08+0000

the critical hour

radio

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

college

campus

protests

joe scarborough

rafah

abortion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118218145_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cde7cb7095b26ccb00778c6ebe04ef51.png

Netanyahu vows Israel will invade Rafah "with or without" a hostage deal with Hamas. Sputnik International Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah "with or without '' a hostage deal with Hamas; Russia's Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odesa; and student protests continue around the country.

Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow yesterday that Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah "with or without" a hostage deal with Hamas. He also talks about the recent Chinese visit by the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) for extensive talks promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss reports by Russian officials saying that Ukraine attacked Crimea with US-made ATACMS missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry also reports the Russian military shot down six of these missiles over the last 24 hours.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the continuing confrontations of pro-Palestinian protestors and police across college campuses around the country. She also analyzes today's new ban on abortions in Florida and how that will affect women in that part of the country.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss student protests around the country and the DC police's refusal to arrest pro-Palestinean demonstrators out of an on-campus encampment. Jim also reports on Israel calling for the total annihilation of Rafah.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss US Representative Ilhan Omar's urging her colleagues to condemn the latest Republican-led threat against university students and faculty who have protested against the US's complicity in the Gaza conflict. She also talks about MSNBC Joe Scarborough's "condescending, irresponsible, and ignorant rant on students protesting the Gaza War.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss how the Hamas and Fatah talks in Beijing have been beneficial and Elon Musk on a collision course with China's future.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses Fritz Belizaire's nomination as Haiti's new Prime Minister tasked with stabilizing the country. He also discusses plans by US-based organizations to donate heavily to many Haitians for a soft-power Haitian control body to exert influence in the US-guided transition.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

rafah

china

russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, israel-hamas deal, will israel attack rafah, russia strikes odesa, us student protests