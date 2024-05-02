https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/nypd-raids-columbia-ceasefire-talks-haitian-council-crisis-1118217538.html

NYPD Raids Columbia, Ceasefire Talks, Haitian Council Crisis

New York City authorities claim Columbia University’s pro-Palestinian protest encampment was taken over by outsiders, with dubious evidence.

Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discuss the mass arrest of hundreds of Columbia student protesters last night, the propaganda campaign New York City officials have engaged in to justify their actions, how long campus protests will last and how far they will spread, why former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial doesn’t seem to be making a dent in his popularity, the ongoing legal fight over attempts to redraw Louisiana Congressional districts, and the Biden administration’s coming half-measure marijuana reforms.Editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses Haiti’s new transitional council, who they’ve chosen as the council’s new president and the country’s acting prime minister, who within Haitian society are behind the choice, the imminent landing of a Kenyan forces as a security force in Haiti, and how Washington seems to be rewarding Kenya’s president for its actions in Haiti.The Misfits also discuss a new lawsuit filed by newspapers against Microsoft and OpenAI, how counter-terrorism in Africa will be covered as the US is kicked out, why Turkey’s leadership canceled a recent planned visit to Washington, and what might come of negotiations over a ceasefire in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

