Russia Calls for Independent International Investigation of Mass Graves in Gaza - Russian Envoy

Russia calls for an independent international investigation to bring to justice the perpetrators in relation to the reported mass graves in the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said.

"We received chilling reports about mass graves that were discovered in the Gaza Strip. We need an independent international investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are held to account," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly.Palestinian officials reported that more than 300 bodies - including of women, children, elderly and injured persons - were found in mass graves on the grounds of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city and al-Shifa medical compound in Gaza City.

