https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/russia-calls-for-independent-international-investigation-of-mass-graves-in-gaza---russian-envoy-1118218464.html
Russia Calls for Independent International Investigation of Mass Graves in Gaza - Russian Envoy
Russia Calls for Independent International Investigation of Mass Graves in Gaza - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia calls for an independent international investigation to bring to justice the perpetrators in relation to the reported mass graves in the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said.
2024-05-02T01:13+0000
2024-05-02T01:13+0000
2024-05-02T01:13+0000
world
russia
gaza strip
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
mass grave
war crimes
civilian casualties
civilian deaths
humanitarian catastrophe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_0:0:1876:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9b798d0abacf06619747806b0f8a8a.jpg
"We received chilling reports about mass graves that were discovered in the Gaza Strip. We need an independent international investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are held to account," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly.Palestinian officials reported that more than 300 bodies - including of women, children, elderly and injured persons - were found in mass graves on the grounds of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city and al-Shifa medical compound in Gaza City.
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107779824_132:0:1876:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_927899290ccdf2f29c6c8397d7ed8411.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
Russia Calls for Independent International Investigation of Mass Graves in Gaza - Russian Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia calls for an independent international investigation to bring to justice the perpetrators in relation to the reported mass graves in the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said.
"We received chilling reports about mass graves that were discovered in the Gaza Strip. We need an independent international investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are held to account," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly.
Palestinian officials reported that more than 300 bodies - including of women, children, elderly and injured persons - were found in mass graves on the grounds of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city and al-Shifa medical compound in Gaza City.