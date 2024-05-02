https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/trump-hush-money-trial-gets-new-twist-netanyahu-warns-of-rafah-invasion-1118216726.html
Trump Hush Money Trial Gets New Twist, Netanyahu Warns of Rafah Invasion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118216568_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c162bcbdc7d889bdcddd814cc74aef1f.png
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the latest Russian military advances in the Donbass region, amid a crack in the Kiev regime's defenses.Fault Lines kicked off the second hour with an in-depth discussion on the Donald Trump hush money trial. The team was joined by lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who broke down the gag order and fines imposed against the former president.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik about the Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Cairo, along with the student protests across the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Trump Hush Money Trial Gets New Twist, Netanyahu Warns of Rafah Invasion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the latest Russian military advances in the Donbass region, amid a crack in the Kiev regime's defenses.
Fault Lines kicked off the second hour with an in-depth discussion on the Donald Trump hush money trial. The team was joined by lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who broke down the gag order and fines imposed against the former president.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik about the Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Cairo, along with the student protests across the US.
