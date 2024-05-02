https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/us-senator-calls-for-palestinian-protesters-to-be-added-to-terrorist-no-fly-lists-1118220031.html

US Senator Calls for Palestinian Protesters to Be Added to Terrorist, No-Fly Lists

On Monday, US Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for pro-Palestinian protesters to be put on a terrorist watch list and the TSA's No Fly list.

On Tuesday, US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) condemned comments from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) calling for students engaged in pro-Palestinian protests to be added to a terrorist watch list and be banned from flying in the United States.Omar said Blackburn’s suggestion was “insanely dangerous” and would label “Americans protesting against a foreign country accused of carrying out a genocide with our tax dollars as terrorists.”Protests have been breaking out at college campuses across the country. Over the weekend, police aggressively acted to remove encampments at several colleges, leading to numerous arrests. Since October 7, more than 1,000 students, educators and other supporters have been arrested at college protests.At least 34,500 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its campaign on Gaza, a number that is almost certainly a low estimate because an unknown but undoubtedly vast number of bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings and homes. Israel’s actions have been described as a “genocide” by multiple human rights organizations and heads of state, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who brought a genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice.Blackburn is not alone in her desire to see pro-Palestinian protesters targeted by federal officials. Multiple Republicans and Democrats have urged US President Joe Biden to take action against them. Also on Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking what his office is doing “to investigate and prosecute the leaders of groups like US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, or Within Our Lifetime?”Scott claims that the groups “are conspiring to violate the civil rights of a religious minority.”That at least one of the groups that Scott demanded an investigation into is part of that religious minority did not seem to pierce the consciousness of the junior senator. In a post on X later in the day, he labeled the encampment at George Washington University “anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish.”The application of the term antisemitism to peaceful protesters is Orwellian, Kavanaugh argued. “It's what Orwell said about politics in the English language, you're turning words into their opposites and you're using and you're making it difficult to say things correctly, and therefore to think about things correctly,” Kavanaugh explained. “They're cheapening it entirely and they're trying to say it's hateful antisemitism, these protesters are hateful, represent hateful antisemitism when [a great number of them] are Jews and Jewish organizations are in the leadership of this.”Ultimately, the reason for the intense crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests in America stems from the deep-rooted belief, particularly among the older generations, that Zionism is inseparable from Judaism.“And that's what the young kids don't have so much. They didn't know anything about it and now they know about it. ‘This is ridiculous. This is colonialism. And we’ve been taught… to reject colonialism and we reject this,” Kavanaugh said.

