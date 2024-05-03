https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/bidenomics-johnson-mtg-war-abortion-rights-and-more-1118231786.html

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including a slew of domestic stories revolving around the US House of Representatives and Donald Trump's legal saga.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to former media advisor and Chief of Staff for PM Netanyahu Aviv Bushinsky about the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to invade Rafah in southern Gaza.Fault Lines would kick off the second hour of the show by hosting Cartoonist, author and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall on the topic of the student protests that have spread across the US.In the final hour, Fault Lines hosted finance expert Aquiles Larrea, who discussed the state of the U.S. economy and 'Bidenomics'.Fault Lines would then speak to Host of 360 View Scottie Nell Hughes about the GOP civil war between Marjorie Taylor Greene and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

