China Launches Ambitious Chang'e-6 Lunar Mission: Photo Coverage

China's National Space Administration reported on a successful launch of the Chang'e-6 lunar program, which is a stepping stone towards the country's crewed lunar mission that is set to take place in the next few years, this May 3.

Named after a Moon goddess from Chinese mythology, Chang'e-6 is a robotic lunar exploration mission aiming to collect soil and rock samples from the far side of the Moon. If successful, the mission will be able to extract some of the Moon's original samples for the first time in history.Under the detailed plan, the mission seeks to take samples of the Moon's soil from a depth of up to 2 meters. The previous mission Chang'e-5 only managed to do it a little less than a meter deep due to extremely hard and solid terrain.The mission is expected to last about 53 days and is scheduled to return to Earth on June 25, 2024.Check out Sputnik's gallery for exclusive photos of China's seminal space launch!

