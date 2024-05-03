https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/college-protest-crackdowns-unitedhealth-crisis-fed-rates-hold--1118232091.html

College Protest Crackdowns, UnitedHealth Crisis, Fed Rates Hold

NBC revives Russiagate to explain campus demonstrations, and President Joe Biden issues hollow promises to protect peaceful protest.

Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether and when Israel will launch an invasion of Rafah, whether a ceasefire agreement can be struck before such an invasion, the “Anti-Semitism Awareness Act” that conflates criticism of Israel as hate speech, more saber-rattling by French President Emmanuel Macron on the subject of France's involvement in the war in Ukraine, the decision by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to cancel all diplomatic relations with Israel, and whether the campus encampments in Canada will experience similar police crackdowns as their US counterparts.Second year graduate student at Columbia's School of Public Health Doe Hee Choi discusses the kind of retaliation student demonstrators fear from university administrators, whether the encampments broken up so far will reconstitute, how students leaving for the summer break may continue their organizing efforts, concerns around surveillance and doxxing of student activists, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams walking back accusations of outside agitation in Columbia encampments.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady, whether the US will see rate increases before it sees cuts, why the Fed is trying to cool the economy with one hand and stimulate it with the other, how the commercial real estate crisis might affect the country as a whole, how former President Donald Trump is using campus protests and Gazan refugees on the campaign trail, and how Argentinian President Javier Milei has stabilized his country’s currency.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the testimony given by UnitedHealth’s CEO to Congress regarding a catastrophic cyber attack, why suddenly the size of UnitedHealth is being called into question by the government, price fixing in healthcare, and possible solutions to these issues.The Misfits also discuss an errant drone strike in Syria, and right-wing Congress members visiting George Washington University’s protest encampment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

