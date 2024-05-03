https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/georgia-battling-western-interference-us-sanctions-china-police-beat-down-protesters-1118233400.html

Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters

Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters

Sputnik International

Georgia is moving forward with a bill that will likely expose Western interference through its intelligence NGO complex as suspicious protests try to derail the effort.

2024-05-03T04:18+0000

2024-05-03T04:18+0000

2024-05-03T15:06+0000

the critical hour

radio

odessa massacre

africa in details

gaza strip

iran

russia

china

astrazeneca

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118233243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73e74f5d283cfca44bb77c1d43d66596.png

Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters Sputnik International Georgia is moving forward with a bill that will likely expose Western interference through its intelligence NGO complex as suspicious protests try to derail the effort.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss suspicious protests in Georgia as US operatives work to derail anti-interference legislation and the anniversary of the Odessa massacre.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in the Solomon Islands, new US sanctions on China, and how propaganda affects the attitudes of the American electorate.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses how the Sahel region of Africa is moving to expel US imperialism and how Britain has worked to cover its imperial crimes.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss how the House of Representatives is working to conflate opposition to Israeli policies with anti-semitism and Russia is calling for an investigation into mass graves in Gaza.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss DC neocon delusions as the Biden team tries to cast Iran, Russia, and China as global villains.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Kent State massacre. Dr. Hammond reports from the scene of the May 4th, 1970 crime.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss government censorship, moves to go after those who are tagged as "spreaders of misinformation," AstraZeneca's revelation that its vaccine can cause deadly blood clots, and and the importance of student protests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

iran

russia

china

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, georgia country protests, us sanctions, us student protests, us college protests