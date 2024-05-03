https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/georgia-battling-western-interference-us-sanctions-china-police-beat-down-protesters-1118233400.html
Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters
Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters
Sputnik International
Georgia is moving forward with a bill that will likely expose Western interference through its intelligence NGO complex as suspicious protests try to derail the effort.
2024-05-03T04:18+0000
2024-05-03T04:18+0000
2024-05-03T15:06+0000
the critical hour
radio
odessa massacre
africa in details
gaza strip
iran
russia
china
astrazeneca
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118233243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73e74f5d283cfca44bb77c1d43d66596.png
Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters
Sputnik International
Georgia is moving forward with a bill that will likely expose Western interference through its intelligence NGO complex as suspicious protests try to derail the effort.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss suspicious protests in Georgia as US operatives work to derail anti-interference legislation and the anniversary of the Odessa massacre.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in the Solomon Islands, new US sanctions on China, and how propaganda affects the attitudes of the American electorate.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses how the Sahel region of Africa is moving to expel US imperialism and how Britain has worked to cover its imperial crimes.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss how the House of Representatives is working to conflate opposition to Israeli policies with anti-semitism and Russia is calling for an investigation into mass graves in Gaza.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss DC neocon delusions as the Biden team tries to cast Iran, Russia, and China as global villains.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Kent State massacre. Dr. Hammond reports from the scene of the May 4th, 1970 crime.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss government censorship, moves to go after those who are tagged as "spreaders of misinformation," AstraZeneca's revelation that its vaccine can cause deadly blood clots, and and the importance of student protests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
iran
russia
china
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118233243_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_79eadbdcfa46c73258299cb4b82cee89.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, georgia country protests, us sanctions, us student protests, us college protests
the critical hour, georgia country protests, us sanctions, us student protests, us college protests
Georgia Battling Western Interference; US Sanctions China; Police Beat Down Protesters
04:18 GMT 03.05.2024 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 03.05.2024)
Georgia is moving forward with a bill that will likely expose Western interference through its intelligence NGO complex as suspicious protests try to derail the effort.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss suspicious protests in Georgia as US operatives work to derail anti-interference legislation and the anniversary of the Odessa massacre.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the elections in the Solomon Islands, new US sanctions on China, and how propaganda affects the attitudes of the American electorate.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, discusses how the Sahel region of Africa is moving to expel US imperialism and how Britain has worked to cover its imperial crimes.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss how the House of Representatives is working to conflate opposition to Israeli policies with anti-semitism and Russia is calling for an investigation into mass graves in Gaza.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss DC neocon delusions as the Biden team tries to cast Iran, Russia, and China as global villains.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Kent State massacre. Dr. Hammond reports from the scene of the May 4th, 1970 crime.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss government censorship, moves to go after those who are tagged as "spreaders of misinformation," AstraZeneca's revelation that its vaccine can cause deadly blood clots, and and the importance of student protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM