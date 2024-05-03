https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/house-speaker-seeks-democrat-support-against-mtgs-impeachment-push-1118230249.html

House Speaker Seeks Democrat Support Against MTG's Impeachment Push

House Speaker Seeks Democrat Support Against MTG's Impeachment Push

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong tackled several topics from around the world, including the potential impeachment of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

2024-05-03T04:11+0000

2024-05-03T04:11+0000

2024-05-03T14:51+0000

the final countdown

radio

columbia

israel

gaza strip

ucla

marjorie taylor greene

mike johnson

florida

abortion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118230089_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_da1133b7747cda9502cb544cc213109a.jpg

House Speaker Seeks Democrat Support Against MTG's Impeachment Push Sputnik International On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong tackled several topics from around the world, including the potential impeachment of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Final Countdown began Thursday's show by hosting human rights and labor lawyer Dan Kovalik, who discussed the ongoing student protests that have swept across the US.Armen Kurdian, political commentator, would then join the show to discuss the GOP civil war between House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.In the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to former congressman and political analyst Alan Grayson about the Florida abortion bill, which has caused significant discussion and outrage in the state.Lastly, journalist and reporter for RT Manila Chan joined the show to discuss the state of the US economy and the dismal housing market that has seen little progress since the start of Bidenomics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

columbia

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, mike johnson impeachment, marjorie taylor greene vs mike johnson, us housing market, florida abortion bill