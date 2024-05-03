House Speaker Seeks Democrat Support Against MTG's Impeachment Push

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/house-speaker-seeks-democrat-support-against-mtgs-impeachment-push-1118230249.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong tackled several topics from around the world, including the potential impeachment of House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The Final Countdown began Thursday's show by hosting human rights and labor lawyer Dan Kovalik, who discussed the ongoing student protests that have swept across the US.Armen Kurdian, political commentator, would then join the show to discuss the GOP civil war between House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.In the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to former congressman and political analyst Alan Grayson about the Florida abortion bill, which has caused significant discussion and outrage in the state.Lastly, journalist and reporter for RT Manila Chan joined the show to discuss the state of the US economy and the dismal housing market that has seen little progress since the start of Bidenomics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:11 GMT 03.05.2024 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 03.05.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong tackled several topics from around the world, including the potential impeachment of House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The Final Countdown began Thursday's show by hosting human rights and labor lawyer Dan Kovalik, who discussed the ongoing student protests that have swept across the US.
Armen Kurdian, political commentator, would then join the show to discuss the GOP civil war between House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to former congressman and political analyst Alan Grayson about the Florida abortion bill, which has caused significant discussion and outrage in the state.
Lastly, journalist and reporter for RT Manila Chan joined the show to discuss the state of the US economy and the dismal housing market that has seen little progress since the start of Bidenomics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
