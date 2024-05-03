https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/macrons-remark-on-possible-sending-of-troops-to-ukraine-dangerous---kremlin-1118239235.html

Kremlin Takes Macron to Task Over ‘Dangerous’ Remark of Sending Troops to Ukraine

The recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility to send military to Ukraine is important and dangerous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Macron said in an interview with The Economist that he did not rule out the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine should Kiev make such a request. Many European countries have understood France's approach about the likelihood of sending troops to Ukraine and have concurred with the notion, the president added. Moscow is closely monitoring statements from Paris about such a possibility, the official said, adding that France continues to constantly talk about the possibility of its direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine.

