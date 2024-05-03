International
Kremlin Takes Macron to Task Over 'Dangerous' Remark of Sending Troops to Ukraine
Kremlin Takes Macron to Task Over ‘Dangerous’ Remark of Sending Troops to Ukraine
The recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility to send military to Ukraine is important and dangerous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Macron said in an interview with The Economist that he did not rule out the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine should Kiev make such a request. Many European countries have understood France's approach about the likelihood of sending troops to Ukraine and have concurred with the notion, the president added. Moscow is closely monitoring statements from Paris about such a possibility, the official said, adding that France continues to constantly talk about the possibility of its direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine.
10:40 GMT 03.05.2024 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 03.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine is crucial and dangerous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Macron said in an interview with The Economist that he did not rule out the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine should Kiev make such a request. Many European countries have understood France's approach about the likelihood of sending troops to Ukraine and have concurred with the notion, the president added.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a press conference at the end of the European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on April 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2024
World
Macron to Talk ‘Stronger Europe’ and Back Ukraine to Boost Plummeting Clout Before EU Elections
25 April, 09:19 GMT
"The statement is very important. It is very important and very dangerous," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is closely monitoring statements from Paris about such a possibility, the official said, adding that France continues to constantly talk about the possibility of its direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine.
