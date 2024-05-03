https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/mathematics-of-victory-russias-military-edge-over-ukraine-laid-starkly-visible-1118240117.html
Mathematics of Victory: Russia’s Military Edge Over Ukraine Laid Starkly Visible
A bitter op-ed article under the title “Ukraine is outmanned, outgunned and outmaneuvered” has been published by The Hill detailing Russia's overwhelming supremacy on the special military op's battlefield.
Russia’s military-industrial complex can produce about 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored modular vehicles (AMV) and four million shells a year, while its jamming systems effectively blind Ukrainian drones, The Hill has reported.Moscow also outnumbers Kiev in troops at a 3 to 1 ratio, according to the outlet, a much-needed grasp of the obvious for Western elites. Russia’s total manpower exceeds 69 million soldiers while Ukraine’s is less than 23 million.Similarly, the Russian Army outmaneuvers Ukrainian forces with enhanced command structures and logistics. The Hill cites the newly constructed railway between Rostov-on-Don and Crimea that will be officially launched by the end of 2024, allowing the quick transfer of resources for the special military operation.Moreover, Russia outsmarts Ukraine in psychological ops, effectively bolstering public morale.The figures coincide with those of the Kremlin, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier saying that the Russian military-industrial complex had seriously enhanced its production capacity since the start of the special military operation.In addition, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the goals of the special military operation would be fulfilled with the current number of soldiers on the frontlines - with their ranks being constantly bolstered by the inflow of volunteers. Meanwhile, Ukraine is running low on troops and recently adopted a draconian draft law. According to Kremlin officials, the Ukrainian military is in panic.
