Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Mathematics of Victory: Russia’s Military Edge Over Ukraine Laid Starkly Visible
A bitter op-ed article under the title “Ukraine is outmanned, outgunned and outmaneuvered” has been published by The Hill detailing Russia's overwhelming supremacy on the special military op's battlefield.
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, russian military industrial complex. russian army, russia wins ukraine
Mathematics of Victory: Russia’s Military Edge Over Ukraine Laid Starkly Visible

15:14 GMT 03.05.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Western nations slowly realize the obvious reality – Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is doomed despite the volumes of money and weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by NATO countries.
Russia’s military-industrial complex can produce about 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored modular vehicles (AMV) and four million shells a year, while its jamming systems effectively blind Ukrainian drones, The Hill has reported.
Moscow also outnumbers Kiev in troops at a 3 to 1 ratio, according to the outlet, a much-needed grasp of the obvious for Western elites. Russia’s total manpower exceeds 69 million soldiers while Ukraine’s is less than 23 million.
Similarly, the Russian Army outmaneuvers Ukrainian forces with enhanced command structures and logistics. The Hill cites the newly constructed railway between Rostov-on-Don and Crimea that will be officially launched by the end of 2024, allowing the quick transfer of resources for the special military operation.
Visitors get a closer look at a trophy M1 Abrams main battle tank captured by Russian forces at Victory Park in Moscow. The tank is one of over 30 pieces of military equipment from a dozen mostly NATO countries put on display. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2024
Analysis
Russia Shatters NATO’s Illusory Might With Display of Trophy Armor at Moscow’s Victory Park
1 May, 15:40 GMT
Moreover, Russia outsmarts Ukraine in psychological ops, effectively bolstering public morale.
The figures coincide with those of the Kremlin, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier saying that the Russian military-industrial complex had seriously enhanced its production capacity since the start of the special military operation.
In addition, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the goals of the special military operation would be fulfilled with the current number of soldiers on the frontlines - with their ranks being constantly bolstered by the inflow of volunteers. Meanwhile, Ukraine is running low on troops and recently adopted a draconian draft law. According to Kremlin officials, the Ukrainian military is in panic.
