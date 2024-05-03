International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/peace-for-me-not-for-thee-1118234518.html
Peace for Me, Not for Thee
Peace for Me, Not for Thee
Sputnik International
Joe biden responded to the growing protest movement on college campuses on Thursday, calling for peace. Meanwhile, his policies are creating violence across the world.
2024-05-03T03:53+0000
2024-05-03T03:53+0000
americas
palestine
joe biden
columbia
ucla
israel
israel-gaza conflict
protests
us
ted rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118234094_0:205:2000:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_b95f7b90d5f08d930f300377a349eed6.jpg
The President stressed that while dissent and free speech are fundamental to the United States, he accused the protests of being violent and said that has no place in the nation.While there have been no accounts of violence at the protests, saving for UCLA where clashes occured with pro-Israeli counter-protesters utilizing pepper spray, tear gas and fireworks to attack the crowds, the President was nevertheless concerned about the violence allegedly perpetrated by the pro-Palestine protesters.He and his office have also repeatedly declined to criticize the tactics of the police, which have flash grenades, tear gas, pepper spray and even rubber bullets. On Thursday, it was reported that one officer discharged his gun while breaching a building occupied by protesters in Columbia, though no one was hurt.Of course, there is also the issue of Gaza itself, where all 12 universities have been either completely destroyed or significantly damaged. Which might be Biden’s genius plan: Gazans can’t feel unsafe on campus if there aren’t any campuses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/us-congress-reaction-to-student-protests-is-a-capitulation-to-double-standards-1118231017.html
americas
palestine
columbia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118234094_0:18:2000:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_1d37965012132bc941cd748eeb01f1f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, ted rall comics, political cartoons on gaza, political cartoons about biden
protests, ted rall comics, political cartoons on gaza, political cartoons about biden

Peace for Me, Not for Thee

03:53 GMT 03.05.2024
© Photo : Ted RallNo Place for Biden
No Place for Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
© Photo : Ted Rall
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden spoke about the growing protests at college campuses across the nation and the police response to it.
The President stressed that while dissent and free speech are fundamental to the United States, he accused the protests of being violent and said that has no place in the nation.
While there have been no accounts of violence at the protests, saving for UCLA where clashes occured with pro-Israeli counter-protesters utilizing pepper spray, tear gas and fireworks to attack the crowds, the President was nevertheless concerned about the violence allegedly perpetrated by the pro-Palestine protesters.
He and his office have also repeatedly declined to criticize the tactics of the police, which have flash grenades, tear gas, pepper spray and even rubber bullets. On Thursday, it was reported that one officer discharged his gun while breaching a building occupied by protesters in Columbia, though no one was hurt.
Cops face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, early on May 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
Analysis
US Congress' Reaction to Student Protests is a ‘Capitulation’ to Double Standards
Yesterday, 18:52 GMT
Of course, there is also the issue of Gaza itself, where all 12 universities have been either completely destroyed or significantly damaged. Which might be Biden’s genius plan: Gazans can’t feel unsafe on campus if there aren’t any campuses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала