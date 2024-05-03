International
Pictures: Pro-Palestine Protests in Full Swing Across US Colleges
Pictures: Pro-Palestine Protests in Full Swing Across US Colleges
Sputnik International
Colleges all across the United States have witnessed a wave of fiery school rallies protesting the catastrophe that people in the Gaza Strip have been subject to for months.
Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine have been popping up both throughout the US and elsewhere since Hamas' October 7 attack. They have now gained momentum due to Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its continuous violence against the civil population.Pro-Palestine student rallies have garnered significant media attention across the political spectrum due to the unanticipated brutality shown by the US law enforcers seeking to suppress them. The police crackdowns have ended in violent clashes with students, detentions and arrests.Explore the gallery below for a sneak peek into a new wave of civil disobedience against the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza:
Colleges all across the United States have witnessed a wave of fiery school rallies protesting the catastrophe that people in the Gaza Strip have been subject to for months.
Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine have been popping up both throughout the US and elsewhere since Hamas' October 7 attack. They have now gained momentum due to Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its continuous violence against the civil population.
Pro-Palestine student rallies have garnered significant media attention across the political spectrum due to the unanticipated brutality shown by the US law enforcers seeking to suppress them. The police crackdowns have ended in violent clashes with students, detentions and arrests.
Explore the gallery below for a sneak peek into a new wave of civil disobedience against the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza:
© AFP 2023 / Timothy A. Clary

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024).

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian &quot;Gaza Solidarity Encampment&quot; on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Timothy A. Clary

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Timothy A. Clary

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024).

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Timothy A. Clary

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University, New York City (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A demonstrator walks past Texas State troopers patrol as pro-Palestinian students rally at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas (April 29, 2024).

A demonstrator walks past Texas State troopers patrol as pro-Palestinian students rally at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A demonstrator walks past Texas State troopers patrol as pro-Palestinian students rally at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State Troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State Troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State Troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

An activist under arrest at the pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

An activist under arrest at the pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

An activist under arrest at the pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Texas State Troopers arresting pro-Palestinian campaigners at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

Texas State Troopers arresting pro-Palestinian campaigners at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Texas State Troopers arresting pro-Palestinian campaigners at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A Texas State trooper stands guard near a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

A Texas State trooper stands guard near a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A Texas State trooper stands guard near a pro-Palestinian rally at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront Texas State troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront Texas State troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators confront Texas State troopers at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Pro-Palestinian protestors confront a Texas State trooper at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

Pro-Palestinian protestors confront a Texas State trooper at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

Pro-Palestinian protestors confront a Texas State trooper at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State troopers and university police at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State troopers and university police at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024). - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2023 / Suzanne Cordeiro

A pro-Palestinian protestor is arrested by Texas State troopers and university police at the University of Texas (April 29, 2024).

