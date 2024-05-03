https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/pictures-pro-palestine-protests-in-full-swing-across-us-colleges-1118239723.html

Pictures: Pro-Palestine Protests in Full Swing Across US Colleges

Colleges all across the United States have witnessed a wave of fiery school rallies protesting the catastrophe that people in the Gaza Strip have been subject to for months.

Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine have been popping up both throughout the US and elsewhere since Hamas' October 7 attack. They have now gained momentum due to Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its continuous violence against the civil population.Pro-Palestine student rallies have garnered significant media attention across the political spectrum due to the unanticipated brutality shown by the US law enforcers seeking to suppress them. The police crackdowns have ended in violent clashes with students, detentions and arrests.Explore the gallery below for a sneak peek into a new wave of civil disobedience against the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza:

